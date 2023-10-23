Home Business Wire EH Group tests HTPEM Fuel Cell to decarbonise aviation
NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantech–EH Group has successfully tested its unique fuel cell technology in high temperature PEM mode (HTPEMFC). The proprietary structure of EH Group’s cells enables it to operate as a “platform” technology – its unparalleled design flexibility on form-factor and size means that with relative ease we are able to modify certain materials such as the membrane to run it in LT or HT fuel cell mode. More crucially the performance edge we have achieved in PEMFC appears replicable in HTPEMFC too.




Preliminary testing on short stacks has delivered more than 2.3 kW/L of power at atmospheric pressure thanks to our unique stack structure and design with <1mm cell pitch.

“It is extremely satisfying to see the validation of our cell structure as a platform technology. It opens up a whole new arena of development in HTPEMFC and new application potential,” states Mardit Matian, Founder of EH Group.

High Temperature PEM Fuel Cells offer the potential to decarbonise aviation, for aircraft requiring well beyond the power range of batteries and even LTPEM fuel cells. In addition, they open up other significant market opportunities such as in the maritime sector and stationary power.

“Whilst there is clearly some development work to be undertaken, this technology would be an ideal candidate for the maritime and aviation sectors for example where hydrogen purity & thermal management challenges are more pronounced,” added Christopher Brandon, Co-Founder.

About EH Group

Established in Switzerland since 2017, EH Group is focused on the design and production of its innovative fuel cell technology. It offers unrivalled power density, greater system efficiency and a unique assembly process that radically reduces costs. It is aimed at the decarbonisation of heavy duty mobility such as marine vessels, off-highway vehicles, trucking and aviation as well as large scale stationary power.

