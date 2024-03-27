eGrowcery Platform to Give Cooperative Retailer Members More Convenience and Functionality

Willy Street Co-op is the first to offer shopper members more robust technology to improve their shopping and working environment, through eGrowcery

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. & MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Willy Street Co-op, a group of cooperative supermarkets in and around Wisconsin’s capital, has deployed digital ordering and fulfillment solutions from eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform for grocers. Willy Street Co-op is offering online shopping of nearly its entire product range for customer pick up or delivery.





“Our primary stakeholders – the cooperative’s members and employees – wanted a digital solution that makes their lives easier. The eGrowcery solution delivers that and more by providing an engaging and intuitive ordering platform for our members that supports the unique needs of our cooperative markets,” said Ben Becker, Project Manager of Willy Street Co-op.

eGrowcery, which operates in the United States and abroad, is seeing an increasing number of retailers transition off of other eCommerce platforms to the company’s white-label platform.

“Grocery cooperatives like Willy Street can offer their members the same online shopping benefits as the biggest retailers while keeping expenses down. eGrowcery is committed to helping them drive digital capabilities that match the cooperative value proposition,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery. “We are excited to help Willy Street and other coops compete online and in-store with the very largest retailers in our industry.”

About Willy Street Co-op



Willy Street Co-op started in 1974, when a group of people wanted to provide quality food for their families. They began the Co-op in order to find and sell fresh, local, organic, and natural foods. Over the years, the Co-op has grown to serve many Owners from many different locations. We have expanded to offer more products; we opened a production kitchen and we have three stores. Willy East and Willy North are in Madison, and Willy West is in Middleton. As an Owner, when you purchase food and products you invest in a business you own. You support local farmers, product suppliers and staff who live and work in your community.

About eGrowcery



eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.

Contacts

Media

Ron Margulis



RAM Communications



+1 908.337.0020



ron@rampr.com