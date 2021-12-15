Home Business Wire ECS Named an Authorized Reseller of US Air Force Platform One Products...
Business Wire

ECS Named an Authorized Reseller of US Air Force Platform One Products and Services

di Business Wire

Company to promote, implement, and accelerate the adoption of Platform One

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirForce–ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been selected as an authorized reseller of U.S. Air Force (USAF) Platform One (P1) products and services. ECS will implement P1 products including Big Bang and Iron Bank for enterprises across the federal, commercial, and academic sectors.

P1 uses Kubernetes orchestration and container technology to accelerate the continuous development of highly scalable, cloud-agnostic software. In this work, ECS will leverage mature DevSecOps culture, processes, and policies, as well as the company’s proven experience implementing P1 products and services in customer environments to accelerate software factory implementations and codify best practices.

“ECS has invested heavily in developing a cadre of technologists to customize and implement Platform One solutions. Our experts bring hands-on experience providing transformative services through the implementation of Agile and DevSecOps practices,” said Raj Lingam, ECS vice president of application services. “We look forward to accelerating our customers’ adoption of Platform One tools.”

“We are thrilled by the opportunity to implement Platform One products and contribute to the Air Force mission by enhancing the base offerings of Platform One and providing value-added solutions,” said Stephen Erickson, ECS vice president of strategic solutions. “This includes implementing Vauban, our open-source SOAR solution, to support continuous monitoring and ATO.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGN’s mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Contacts

Raj Lingam, Vice President of Application Services

703-867-7255

rajasekhar.lingam@ECStech.com

