ECI Taps Matthew McNulty as Chief Revenue Officer

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRO—ECI, the leader in managed services and cybersecurity for the global financial services industry, today announced that Matthew McNulty has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer.

McNulty brings more than 20 years of experience in leading sales strategy and execution for cybersecurity, digital transformation, and IT consulting firms. Prior to ECI, McNulty was senior vice president of global sales at Ironscales where he was responsible for leading all revenue functions globally. During his tenure, he tripled revenue and helped land the company on the Inc. 5000 for the first time.

In his new role as CRO, McNulty will continue accelerating ECI’s sales momentum as a transformational business partner in the global alternative financial services industry, bringing managed IT, security and digital transformation solutions to ECI customers. McNulty’s successful track record of building, leading and developing go-to-market strategies as a global sales leader will be instrumental in driving ECI’s growth targets for both new business and expansion.

“I’m joining ECI at an exciting time in its trajectory and am already engaged in expanding the company’s robust ecosystem of financial services customers and its global sales footprint,” said Matthew McNulty, CRO, ECI. “As companies continue on their digital transformation journey, they are increasingly looking for a strategic partner they can trust, and I believe ECI is well positioned to step into this role and help our clients transform their businesses.”

“From his global sales expertise in cybersecurity to his decades of experience in digital transformation and IT consulting, Matt is the right sales leader to expand our customer base and offerings as we continue to innovate in our market,” said David Andrade, CEO, ECI. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to his impact on ECI’s next phase of growth.”

About ECI

ECI is the leading provider of managed services, cybersecurity and business transformation for mid-market financial services organizations across the globe. From its unmatched range of services, ECI provides stability, security and improved business performance, freeing clients from technology concerns and enabling them to focus on running their businesses. More than 1,000 customers worldwide with over $3 trillion of assets under management put their trust in ECI. For more information, visit www.eci.com.

Contacts

Casey Dell’Isola



eci@req.co