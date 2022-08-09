ECI Software Solutions Acquires Data Inventions and Lojic for Their Machine and Business Intelligence Platforms for Manufacturers

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ECI Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced that it has acquired Data Inventions, Inc. and Lojic LLC. Erie, PA-based Data Inventions is the maker of an innovative data connectivity and manufacturing intelligence platform called Alora; Meadville, PA-based Lojic is the maker of a customizable visualization and data analytics solution that helps manufacturers create and display actionable, real-time insights across operations.

Together, Alora and Lojic connect and analyze data from ERP business systems and a variety of shop floor data sources and visualize production performance in real-time. Empowering operators, teams and management with actionable insights significantly improves operating performance in a matter of weeks. Quick wins build excitement, and a clear ROI paves the way for sustainable, data-driven improvements. Alora integrates out-of-the-box with ECI’s JobBOSS, JobBOSS2, M1 and Macola ERP systems, while Lojic integrates with ECI’s JobBOSS. ECI customers can take full advantage of the Alora and Lojic benefits with lightweight implementation, training and support that help guide their teams to success. To help accelerate adoption and expand customer value, ECI plans to invest in the Alora and Lojic solutions along with continued industry and customer thought leadership, like market education and customer success strategies.

“Manufacturers are still just learning how valuable data-driven business intelligence can be for their operations, and we believe the combination of the Data Inventions’ Alora and Lojic manufacturing intelligence platforms have the power to become ubiquitous in the industry,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO, ECI. “Through our product integrations, we’ve seen firsthand how much manufacturers can benefit from a more complete view of operations and a higher level of business intelligence. We’re excited to make Alora and Lojic a part of our product portfolio and enable widespread adoption.”

“Today’s manufacturers must take advantage of all their data assets and resources to stay competitive and reach their full growth potential,” said Duane Clement, founder and CEO, Data Inventions. “Together with ECI, we are leading the next wave of manufacturing innovation by enabling manufacturers and their employees with the actionable information and tools they need to achieve greater success.”

“I have always said that Lojic’s biggest strength is our understanding of how important data is and how software systems can help improve and analyze it,” said Chris Smith, President, Lojic. “ECI shares that same point of view which has led to a fantastic partnership over the years. Taking this next step with ECI will allow us to share this message with more manufacturers who have only skimmed the surface of business intelligence and analytics.”

The deal closed on August 5; terms were not disclosed. To learn more about ECI’s complete suite of manufacturing solutions, visit: www.ecisolutions.com/industries/manufacturing.

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECI has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction and field service organizations. Privately held, ECI is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECISolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

