Eaton declares quarterly dividend payable November 24, 2023

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable November 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2023. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.


Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

