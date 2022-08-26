Home Business Wire Eagle Eye Networks Offers Cloud Video Surveillance Workshops for Security and IT...
Business Wire

Eagle Eye Networks Offers Cloud Video Surveillance Workshops for Security and IT Resellers in India

di Business Wire

One-day workshops in Mumbai and Delhi focus on technology and cybersecurity benefits of cloud video surveillance for businesses in India, AI education, sales training, and an option for technical certification

BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudvideosurveillance–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence, today announced it will offer two Cloud Video Surveillance Workshops (Mumbai on Sept. 1; Dehli on Sept. 2), educational opportunities for security and IT resellers who are interested in growing their businesses with cloud video surveillance.

Led by cloud video surveillance experts who also know the local market, these one-day in-person intensive workshops will give attendees in-depth information on:

  • Technology benefits of cloud video surveillance for businesses in India
  • Cybersecurity best practices in video surveillance
  • Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) including Eagle Eye Smart Video Search and Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition)
  • Cloud video surveillance sales, installation and maintenance training
  • Technical certification option

Workshop seats are limited. Please use this form to register for the Mumbai or the Dehli workshop.

  • Thursday, Sept. 1 Mumbai Cloud Video Surveillance Workshop
  • Friday, Sept. 2 Dehli Cloud Video Surveillance Workshop

To learn more about Eagle Eye Networks visit een.com.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

Contacts

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT
GLOBAL HQ
Martha Entwistle

mentwistle@een.com
+1-512-473-0500

www.een.com

Articoli correlati

Zazzle Sued for Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for Stealing Intellectual Property, Says Bartko Law Firm

Business Wire Business Wire -
Complaint alleges that Zazzle made hundreds of millions in profits and avoided paying hundreds of millions in licensing fees...
Continua a leggere

Summit Park Completes Majority Recapitalization of Curion

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Park is pleased to announce the recapitalization of Curion, LLC (“Curion” or the “Company”),...
Continua a leggere

POSaBIT Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $8.2 Million; Up 66% Year-over-Year and 29% Sequentially Raises Low End of Full Year 2022 Gross Profit Guidance;...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Zazzle Sued for Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for Stealing Intellectual Property, Says Bartko...

Business Wire