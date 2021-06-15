Home Business Wire DXC Technology to Discuss Progress on Its Transformation Journey at Its 2021...
DXC Technology to Discuss Progress on Its Transformation Journey at Its 2021 Virtual Investor Day

di Business Wire

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DXC #DXCTechnologyDXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, will host a virtual Investor Day on June 17, 2021. President and CEO Mike Salvino and his leadership team will discuss the company’s transformation journey in more detail. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. EDT, and will include a question and answer session. A webcast of the Investor Day and presentation slides will be available on DXC’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.dxc.com.

Mike Salvino stated, “We continue to retain and attract talent, build customer intimacy, take cost out without disruption and win in the market. These efforts are leading to stable revenues and expanded margins. As a result of the execution of our transformation journey, we are on the right trajectory and expect our momentum to continue in FY22, to ultimately deliver organic revenue growth.”

DXC reiterated its first quarter and full year FY22, and longer-term guidance.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that any goal, plan or result set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contacts

Richard Adamonis, Corporate Media Relations, +1-862-228-3481, radamonis@dxc.com
John Sweeney, Investor Relations, 1-980-315-3665, john.sweeney@dxc.com

Source: DXC Technology

