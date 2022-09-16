DrFirst Named Trailblazer Award Finalist for Adherence Company and Solution of the Year

Annual PM360 Awards Recognize Achievement and Innovation in Healthcare Marketing

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The PM360 Trailblazer Awards have named DrFirst as a finalist in two categories, including Company of the Year, for engaging audiences in unique ways to overcome complex healthcare challenges. PM360 also recognized Timely by DrFirst, a medication adherence solution for life science brands, in the Adherence Program category.

“The Trailblazer award nomination means a lot to our results-driven company because it comes from life science leaders who set the bar high in terms of the major impact on medication adherence they’re looking to us to achieve with Timely,” said G. Cameron Deemer, president at DrFirst. “We’re proud to be recognized as a company leading the adherence discussion and as a solution provider solving adherence challenges that can harm patients.”

Timely’s mobile engagement platform targets the most common barriers to medication adherence, delivering clinical education, financial support, and personalized behavioral reminders at critical points in the therapeutic journey—from first fill to renewal—to help patients stay on course with their provider’s treatment plan.

Unique in its ability to impact new prescriptions in the U.S. with the scale of DrFirst’s EHR integration, Timely has both the reach and the means to deliver mobile communication to patients where the adherence stakes are highest – when a patient is making the decision to start and maintain treatment.

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Winning initiatives were selected for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment and were judged on their ability to overcome challenges; the skill, innovation, and quality of planning and execution; and the effectiveness of the work.

“Every year, billions of dollars and countless hours are spent trying to craft the very best campaigns, initiatives, and engagement methods, but ultimately only a select few manage to truly resonate with audiences and drive real results,” said Anna Stashower, CEO and publisher of PM360. “Our nominees have raised the bar for what great marketing in our industry looks like.”

Winners will be announced during a gala celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, September 22. On the day prior to the gala, DrFirst will sponsor and host the 2022 Brand Champion Circle of Excellence Roundtable. The three-hour discussion will give life science leaders a chance to weigh in on how medication adherence has evolved in an era of digital transformation, how the development of digital solutions are ramping up as a result, and which new business and technology behaviors are accelerating transformation.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 300 HIS/EHRs, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

