DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North America” List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Will (Changjie) Gao, the Partner of DreambigCareer (DBC), is an honoree on Forbes China’s 2021 Top 60 Outstanding Chinese in North America, an award released this September.

“Over the years, millions of Chinese students received offers from the top U.S. schools with the help of Chinese study-abroad agencies. However, what I’ve been seeing is that lots of US-educated Chinese grads can’t land a job in the U.S. Even if they decide to go back to China, it’s not any easier since a U.S. degree is not an express pass in the Chinese job market anymore,” says Will Gao. “Seeing what I’ve been seeing, I really wanted to come up with a solution that can address this problem and help more students succeed in job hunting.”

Bearing that goal in mind, Will Gao joined a startup, DreambigCareer (DBC), as a partner and Head of Sales and Product in 2015. He led the team to meet these challenges with his effective communication skills and team-leading skills. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. economy hard and caused an employment plunge. With an increasing number of US-educated Chinese students returning to China, Will Gao and his team decided to pivot to providing more tutoring services targeting the Chinese job market. This effort was a success and got their business through the crisis. Will says, “While facing problems, the challenge is our attitude in solving them. We must have a positive attitude to confront any problems and believe in ourselves and the team’s problem-solving abilities.”

According to DBC, as of 2021, it helped its students receive over 7,000 job offers by providing tailored courses, “Anywhere & Anytime”, in the fields of Accounting, Finance, Consulting, and Technology, etc. DBC attracted the attention of capital very soon with its excellent performance. In 2018, US-listed Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: BEDU) announced the acquisition of DBC.

