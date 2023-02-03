<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DoubleVerify to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

DoubleVerify Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

4:30 p.m. ET

US/Canada Toll-Free: (877) 841-2987

International: +1 (215) 268-9878

https://ir.doubleverify.com/

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Investor Relations
Tejal Engman

DoubleVerify

IR@doubleverify.com

Chris Harihar

Crenshaw Communications

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com

