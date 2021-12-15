Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials Wins CES 2022 Innovation Awards With Its Patterned Flat Cable

To showcase its new products utilized in a variety of fields at the CES 2022

Accelerating its making inroads into new markets with Eco-friendly future technologies, such as a PFC and a fuel cell electrode

PFC, a connection material used in electric vehicle batteries, earned the company Innovation Awards for its technological prowess

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AntennaModulesFor5GTechnology—Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials, a global leader of electro-materials and a business group of Doosan (KRX: 000150), announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Patterned Flat Cable.





The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics show that will be held in Las Vegas in early January next year.

The Patterned Flat Cable (PFC), a next-generation automotive flat cable that Doosan developed for the first time in the world, was recognized for its technological outstanding with the Innovation Awards in Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category.

The CES Innovation Awards is presented to world-leading technologies and innovative products by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, organizer of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

PFC is a next-generation cable for electronic devices, which dramatically reduces the weight and volume of copper wires used in existing vehicles while overcoming the length limitations of flexible printed circuit boards, offering design and functionality that can keep up with a trend of turning cars into electronic and smart devices. Doosan PFC, which extends up to 3m and features product reliability and cost reduction through roll-to-roll processing, has been recognized as a solution for major trends, such as an explosion in demand for eco-friendly vehicles in the global battery market, length extension and weight lightening of EV batteries.

The company will show innovative technologies and products at CES 2022 that lead the future industry, including a PFC, a fuel cell electrode, antenna modules for 5G technology, high-frequency flexible cable modules for smartphones, and MEMS timing.

Participation in the CES 2022 serves as a good opportunity for the future technologies of Doosan to be appreciated on the global stage, and the company expects its new technologies to achieve good results in electric vehicles, smartphones, 5G communications, and wearable markets. Booth (LVCC West Hall, #5318).

Please visit the Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials websites (https://product.doosanelectronics.com/ces2022/ and https://product.doosanelectronics.com/en) for more information.

