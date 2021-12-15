Home Business Wire Domo Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine...
Business Wire

Domo Named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the Tenth Consecutive Year

di Business Wire

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestcompanytoworkfor–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that it has been named a Best Company to Work For by Utah Business magazine for the tenth consecutive year. After polling thousands of employees across the state of Utah, this Utah Business award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to ensure work-life balance, supportive leadership and the overall well-being of their teams.

From first-class benefit packages to a focus on building diverse high-performing teams and a culture of inclusion, Domo believes in putting its employees first. One of Domo’s newest benefits is the expansion of its maternity leave to one full month before the due date. In addition, Domo’s commitment to diversity and inclusion remained a priority to the organization, with 57% of its board members now diverse, support of the Utah-based LGBTQ+ non-profit Encircle and recognition on Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the second consecutive year.

“Investing in Domo’s success starts with our employees, as they are the foundation of this business,” said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. “It is an honor to receive this award for the tenth consecutive year as a testament to our ongoing commitment of creating a workplace that allows everyone to bring their authentic selves to work.”

For a full list of Domo’s honors, visit www.domo.com/company/accolades.

All 2021 Best Companies to Work For winners will be featured in Utah Business’ December edition. For more information about working at Domo or to apply for a career with the company, visit www.domo.com/company/careers.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contacts

Cynthia Cowen

PR@domo.com

Articoli correlati

Europe Hybrid Broadcast VOD Services (HBVOD) Market Dynamics Report 2021 with Focus on the US Giants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "HBVOD in Europe - Competing with US Giants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report addresses...
Continua a leggere

JFrog Expands Cloud DevOps Adoption in Canada With New Regional Support for AWS and Microsoft Azure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cloud Investment Allows Canadian Businesses to Remain Compliant While Implementing Cloud DevOps SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the...
Continua a leggere

Europe Hybrid Broadcast VOD Services (HBVOD) Market Dynamics Report 2021 with Focus on the US Giants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "HBVOD in Europe - Competing with US Giants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report addresses...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Europe Hybrid Broadcast VOD Services (HBVOD) Market Dynamics Report 2021 with Focus on the...

Business Wire