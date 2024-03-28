Domo Expands Native Integration Capabilities within Snowflake Data Cloud

Introduces Magic ETL capabilities on Snowflake Data Cloud

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DP24–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced at Domopalooza: the AI + Data Conference the expansion of its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, including the launch of Domo’s award-winning Magic ETL capabilities on the Snowflake Data Cloud.





Domo, leveraging Snowflake, enables users to simplify data management and access actionable intelligence through a native, bi-directional integration built on Domo Cloud Amplifier. Cloud Amplifier helps joint customers unlock the value of the Data Cloud through a single virtual layer, enabling them to make the most of their existing data and reporting investments by connecting more data, unifying data governance and making real-time insights available and, most importantly, actionable.

This native integration with Snowflake is enhanced by the recent updates to Magic ETL, Domo’s drag-and-drop ETL functionality, giving users the ability to efficiently query and transform data directly on Snowflake’s platform using pushdown optimization, where data is processed on and not moved from Snowflake.

“In this incredibly fast-paced and complex cloud environment, heightened by the recent explosion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, the Domo and Snowflake integration is designed to help users optimize the performance of both platforms with the speed and agility they need to drive sustained business impact,” said RJ Tracy, Domo’s SVP of Partners, Strategic Development and Channel. “Today’s new capabilities with Domo on the Snowflake Data Cloud make it easier than ever for joint customers to get more leverage from massive amounts of data from anywhere that data lives.”

Domo empowers users with the data intelligence they need to enhance decision-making across the business through the following features:

Data Integration: More than 1,000 connectors and a powerful low-code ETL toolkit allows users to integrate data from virtually any source into the Snowflake Data Cloud, as usable data for business analysis

More than 1,000 connectors and a powerful low-code ETL toolkit allows users to integrate data from virtually any source into the Snowflake Data Cloud, as usable data for business analysis BI and Analytics: Easy-to-share visualizations, timely alerts, relevant insights and flexible generative AI helps users enhance data preparation, identify hidden patterns and insights and automate tasks

Easy-to-share visualizations, timely alerts, relevant insights and flexible generative AI helps users enhance data preparation, identify hidden patterns and insights and automate tasks App Creation: Low-code to pro-code app creation tools enable users to build business apps that empower users to act on insights, automate workflows and drive results

Low-code to pro-code app creation tools enable users to build business apps that empower users to act on insights, automate workflows and drive results Data Integrity: Users can keep their data in Snowflake, reducing the need to move and transform data across different tools and sources

Users can keep their data in Snowflake, reducing the need to move and transform data across different tools and sources Cloud Scale: Native cloud architecture scales automatically within the Snowflake Data Cloud, creating a unified data ecosystem

Native cloud architecture scales automatically within the Snowflake Data Cloud, creating a unified data ecosystem Security and Control: Robust security tools, including the recently launched OAuth authentication, enable protection of sensitive data for consistent, end-to-end security and governance

“Domo’s commitment to helping Snowflake mobilize the world’s data can be seen through the expanded functionality offered within the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Tarik Dwiek, Snowflake’s Head of Technology Alliances. “The ability to leverage Domo’s Magic ETL capabilities on Snowflake will enable joint customers to drive deeper value from Snowflake’s Data Cloud ecosystem. By partnering with Domo, users can access data-driven insights easily and intuitively through Snowflake’s platform.”

To learn more about Domo + Snowflake, visit: https://www.domo.com/partners/snowflake

