Discover the Latest Lineup of Indie Games Headed to Nintendo Switch in a New Indie World Showcase

Packed Presentation Features 19 Nintendo Switch Games, Including Four Titles Available Later Today

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s time to prepare your spirit of adventure … and your Nintendo Switch Wish List! Today, in a new Indie World Showcase presentation, Nintendo and its publishing and development partners from around the world presented details about 19 of the indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, including four titles arriving today – Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Timelie. Highlights of the video include a first look at the touching journey of Endling – Extinction is Forever from Herobeat Studios and Sea of Stars from Sabotage Studio – an RPG prequel to The Messenger featuring magic powers so wild they may even eclipse the sun and moon. Other games featured in today’s showcase include a first look at Afterlove EP, a heartfelt rhythm game and narrative adventure, and the musical puzzle-adventure game Figment 2: Creed Valley, which has a free demo that will be available later today!





“As we head into the holidays and into the new year, we want longtime Nintendo fans and new Nintendo Switch owners to look forward to a calendar packed full of new indie gems to discover,” said Steve Singer, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations. “We’re grateful for the trailblazing independent developers who craft these beautiful experiences for Nintendo Switch players, and who help Nintendo Switch continue to be a destination for diverse games that entertain and delight us in surprising ways.”

To view the Indie World video in its entirety, visit https://www.nintendo.com/indie-world/. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Sea of Stars from Sabotage Studio : This prequel to The Messenger tells the story of two Children of the Solstice – a Lunar Monk and a Solar Blade Dancer. Fans of classic RPGs with modernized elements will want to check out this game’s moving story filled with twists and turns, its fluid and engaging turn-based combat and its freely traversable world. Plus, it features music by the renowned Yasunori Mitsuda, who composed music for Chrono Trigger , Chrono Cross and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ! Sea of Stars launches on Nintendo Switch in holiday 2022.

: This prequel to tells the story of two Children of the Solstice – a Lunar Monk and a Solar Blade Dancer. Fans of classic RPGs with modernized elements will want to check out this game’s moving story filled with twists and turns, its fluid and engaging turn-based combat and its freely traversable world. Plus, it features music by the renowned Yasunori Mitsuda, who composed music for , and ! launches on Nintendo Switch in holiday 2022. Aliisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses from UNDERSCORE : In this puzzle game, cooperation is key to safely navigating a deserted temple. Whether you undertake a solo outing or you explore the game as a two-player co-op journey with a friend, you’ll need twin sisters Aisha and Lisha to work together by exchanging clues and operating devices that can help you go deeper inside the temple. But be careful – the temple is filled with all sorts of menacing monsters and treacherous traps, some of which can trigger different endings. The heartfelt music, coupled with the emotional story, will complement your journey toward uncovering the secrets residing within. Aliisha – The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

: In this puzzle game, cooperation is key to safely navigating a deserted temple. Whether you undertake a solo outing or you explore the game as a two-player co-op journey with a friend, you’ll need twin sisters Aisha and Lisha to work together by exchanging clues and operating devices that can help you go deeper inside the temple. But be careful – the temple is filled with all sorts of menacing monsters and treacherous traps, some of which can trigger different endings. The heartfelt music, coupled with the emotional story, will complement your journey toward uncovering the secrets residing within. launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. Endling – Extinction is Forever from Herobeat Studios : As the last mother fox, you’ll need to keep your three cubs alive and lead them to safety in a world ravaged by humanity. In this game blending stealth, survival and adventure, you’ll make your way through devastated environments to reach the one place on Earth where humans can’t hurt you. In the end, how many of your cubs survive the perilous journey is up to you. Endling – Extinction is Forever launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

: As the last mother fox, you’ll need to keep your three cubs alive and lead them to safety in a world ravaged by humanity. In this game blending stealth, survival and adventure, you’ll make your way through devastated environments to reach the one place on Earth where humans can’t hurt you. In the end, how many of your cubs survive the perilous journey is up to you. launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. Figment 2: Creed Valley from Bedtime Digital Games : Make your way through a rhythmic world set in the human mind in this musical puzzle-adventure game. Nightmares are spreading chaos everywhere in this sequel to the award-winning game Figment ; it’s up to you to put an end to their fearsome schemes. Play solo or locally* with a friend as you wield your trusty sword in engaging combat, manipulate environments to solve compelling puzzles and have symphonic showdowns against some musically menacing bosses. Figment 2: Creed Valley begins its symphony on Nintendo Switch in February 2022, and a free demo will be available later today in Nintendo eShop!

: Make your way through a rhythmic world set in the human mind in this musical puzzle-adventure game. Nightmares are spreading chaos everywhere in this sequel to the award-winning game ; it’s up to you to put an end to their fearsome schemes. Play solo or locally* with a friend as you wield your trusty sword in engaging combat, manipulate environments to solve compelling puzzles and have symphonic showdowns against some musically menacing bosses. begins its symphony on Nintendo Switch in February 2022, and a free demo will be available later today in Nintendo eShop! OlliOlli World from Roll7 : Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges and make new friends along the way. OlliOlli World rolls onto Nintendo Switch Feb. 8, 2022, and pre-orders begin later today in Nintendo eShop!

: Flip and flow through the vivid and vibrant world of Radlandia, meeting colorful characters as you grind, trick and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges and make new friends along the way. rolls onto Nintendo Switch Feb. 8, 2022, and pre-orders begin later today in Nintendo eShop! Afterlove EP from Pikselnesia : From the creative director of What Comes After and Coffee Talk comes a stirring narrative about love, loss and lyricism. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, Afterlove EP focuses on young musician Rama, who struggles to compose music after his girlfriend Cinta passes away. A mix tape of visual novel, rhythm game and narrative adventure, Afterlove EP challenges you to complete an EP of music to fulfill a promise made to Cinta. There are multiple endings based on the choices you make, as well as an original soundtrack from Indonesian band L’alphalpha and striking art direction from Soyatu. Start anew in Afterlove EP , launching on Nintendo Switch in summer 2022.

: From the creative director of and comes a stirring narrative about love, loss and lyricism. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, focuses on young musician Rama, who struggles to compose music after his girlfriend Cinta passes away. A mix tape of visual novel, rhythm game and narrative adventure, challenges you to complete an EP of music to fulfill a promise made to Cinta. There are multiple endings based on the choices you make, as well as an original soundtrack from Indonesian band L’alphalpha and striking art direction from Soyatu. Start anew in , launching on Nintendo Switch in summer 2022. Loco Motive from Robust Games : Climb aboard the Reuss Express and investigate the suspicious death of Lady Unterwald in this single-player point-and-click comedy adventure. You’ll play as a straitlaced lawyer, an amateur detective and an undercover agent at different points in the story. Along the way, you’ll meet a fully voiced cast of quirky characters and solve head-scratching puzzles to prove your innocence. Figure out whodunnit … and what loco motive inspired them to murder in the first place. Loco Motive steamrolls onto Nintendo Switch in summer 2022.

: Climb aboard the Reuss Express and investigate the suspicious death of Lady Unterwald in this single-player point-and-click comedy adventure. You’ll play as a straitlaced lawyer, an amateur detective and an undercover agent at different points in the story. Along the way, you’ll meet a fully voiced cast of quirky characters and solve head-scratching puzzles to prove your innocence. Figure out whodunnit … and what loco motive inspired them to murder in the first place. steamrolls onto Nintendo Switch in summer 2022. River City Girls 2 from WayForward : WayForward is back with the sequel to the acclaimed beat-’em-up River City Girls . There’s trouble once again in River City, with higher stakes, meaner streets and even more over-the-top humor. Take control of one of six characters, including returning powerhouses Kyoko and Misako. River City Girls 2 features new moves, enemies, areas and items … not to mention branching paths, as well as a new soundtrack by the first game’s composer Megan McDuffee. Get the fists flying solo, or team up with a friend locally or online.** River City Girls 2 punches its way onto Nintendo Switch in summer 2022.

: WayForward is back with the sequel to the acclaimed beat-’em-up . There’s trouble once again in River City, with higher stakes, meaner streets and even more humor. Take control of one of six characters, including returning powerhouses Kyoko and Misako. features new moves, enemies, areas and items … not to mention branching paths, as well as a new soundtrack by the first game’s composer Megan McDuffee. Get the fists flying solo, or team up with a friend locally or online.** punches its way onto Nintendo Switch in summer 2022. Dungeon Munchies from maJAJa : If you’ve got the munchies, then this 2D side-scrolling action platformer should definitely satisfy your craving. With the help of the undead Necro-Chef Simmer, you’ll hunt down monsters, then cook and eat them! There are around 100 dishes that provide various abilities. Mix and match to get the right meal for your playstyle. With an eclectic cast of characters, a hilarious side-splitting story and charming 2D pixel art, make sure to bring a voracious appetite when Dungeon Munchies devours its way onto Nintendo Switch … later today!

: If you’ve got the munchies, then this 2D side-scrolling action platformer should definitely satisfy your craving. With the help of the undead Necro-Chef Simmer, you’ll hunt down monsters, then cook and eat them! There are around 100 dishes that provide various abilities. Mix and match to get the right meal for your playstyle. With an eclectic cast of characters, a hilarious side-splitting story and charming 2D pixel art, make sure to bring a voracious appetite when devours its way onto Nintendo Switch … later today! Let’s Play! Oink Games from Oink Games : A collection of board games from developer Oink Games is coming to Nintendo Switch. Go on thrilling and risky treasure hunts in Deep Sea Adventure . Become the biggest investor in Startups . Catch the “sketchy” rogue and don’t get caught in A Fake Artist Goes to New York . Recover supplies with your fellow astronauts to survive in Moon Adventure . The games are designed to be easy to understand while capturing the feel of their original tabletop versions. You can play all the games locally* and online** with friends near and far! Start a game night with Let’s Play! Oink Games , which launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch … later today!

: A collection of board games from developer Oink Games is coming to Nintendo Switch. Go on thrilling and risky treasure hunts in . Become the biggest investor in . Catch the “sketchy” rogue and don’t get caught in . Recover supplies with your fellow astronauts to survive in . The games are designed to be easy to understand while capturing the feel of their original tabletop versions. You can play all the games locally* and online** with friends near and far! Start a game night with , which launches as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch … later today! OMORI from OMOCAT, LLC : Travel back and forth between two strange and vibrant worlds, each one brimming with colorful friends and foes, to uncover a forgotten past. You’ll experience an unconventional story and turn-based battle system, supplemented by warm illustrations from renowned artist OMOCAT, who also produced, wrote, directed and coded much of the game. The critically acclaimed RPG OMORI launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

: Travel back and forth between two strange and vibrant worlds, each one brimming with colorful friends and foes, to uncover a forgotten past. You’ll experience an unconventional story and turn-based battle system, supplemented by warm illustrations from renowned artist OMOCAT, who also produced, wrote, directed and coded much of the game. The critically acclaimed RPG launches on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. Chicory: A Colorful Tale from Team Chicory : A painting adventure game about trying to be somebody, Chicory: A Colorful Tale takes place in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends and change the world. Chicory, superstar artist and wielder of the Brush, is missing, and all the color in the land vanished with her. It’s up to you, Chicory’s number one fan, to pick up the Brush and fill in for her. It’s a big job, but you’re ready for it … probably! Get ready to make a big splash when Chicory: A Colorful Tale arrives on Nintendo Switch later today!

: A painting adventure game about trying to be somebody, takes place in a coloring book world where you can draw on anything. Use your painting powers to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends and change the world. Chicory, superstar artist and wielder of the Brush, is missing, and all the color in the land vanished with her. It’s up to you, Chicory’s number one fan, to pick up the Brush and fill in for her. It’s a big job, but you’re ready for it … probably! Get ready to make a big splash when arrives on Nintendo Switch later today! Timelie from Urnique Studio : Every second matters in Timelie , a stealth puzzle adventure that lets you control time like a media player. Perceive future events to plan your escape strategy from the past, sneak past enemies and manipulate time in this companionship journey featuring a mysterious cat and a little girl with precognitive powers. Control both the girl and the cat simultaneously, timing their movements and actions to complement each other, escape detection, distract enemies and ultimately escape the world they’re trapped in. Lose yourself in a vibrant world filled with colorful abstractions and surreal visuals when Timelie sneaks onto Nintendo Switch with a demo and full game launch … later today!

: Every second matters in , a stealth puzzle adventure that lets you control time like a media player. Perceive future events to plan your escape strategy from the past, sneak past enemies and manipulate time in this companionship journey featuring a mysterious cat and a little girl with precognitive powers. Control both the girl and the cat simultaneously, timing their movements and actions to complement each other, escape detection, distract enemies and ultimately escape the world they’re trapped in. Lose yourself in a vibrant world filled with colorful abstractions and surreal visuals when sneaks onto Nintendo Switch with a demo and full game launch … later today! Don’t Starve Together from Klei Entertainment: Fight, farm, build and explore together in the standalone multiplayer expansion to the uncompromising wilderness survival game, Don’t Starve. Enter a strange and unexplored world full of odd creatures, hidden dangers and ancient secrets. Choose from over a dozen playable survivors, each with unique powers to help you unravel the mysteries of “The Constant.” Cooperate with your friends in a private game or find new friends online. From Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. PT to Dec. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online members can download and try out the original Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition game in the latest Game Trial. Your save data for the Game Trial is not deleted when the trial ends, so you can also pick up where you left off if you purchase the game later!

The Indie World presentation also featured a montage of upcoming indie games, including Gerda: A Flame in Winter, GRIME, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Parkasaurus and Baby Storm, which are all headed to Nintendo Switch soon.

