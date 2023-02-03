<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire DISCO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on...
Business Wire

DISCO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

di Business Wire

Conference Call Scheduled for February 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 300-4030 from the United States or +1 (646) 970-1443 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 16, 2023, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

Contacts

Press

media@csdisco.com

Investor

IR@csdisco.com

Articoli correlati

BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 Core Revenue Increased 49% Year-Over-Year Q2 Total Revenue Increased 66% Year-Over-Year SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leader in...
Continua a leggere

American School of Valencia Utilizing PowerSchool SIS to Customize and Manage Student Assessments and Overall Communication Functions

Business Wire Business Wire -
International school system leverages Unified Operations™ PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS) to manage core administrative responsibilities and boost parent-teacher-staff...
Continua a leggere

Sidus Space, Inc. Announces Closing of $5.2 Million Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIDU), (“Sidus Space” or the “Company”), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

BILL Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire