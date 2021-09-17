Diligent Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Risk Management and IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diligent, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk and compliance (GRC), today announces its standout positioning by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition comes shortly after the company was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for the fourth year running.

“We’re extremely pleased with Diligent’s outstanding position in this latest IT Risk Management Magic Quadrant,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. “Risk landscapes are rapidly evolving, and organizations require intelligent GRC programs that can not only provide executives with visibility into risk, but also integrate risk management with environmental, social and corporate governance data to make more informed decisions. This standout recognition underscores Diligent’s commitment to empower leaders to build successful, equitable and sustainable organizations through technology.”

Leaders in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management (ITRM) “show up most often on the shortlists of larger and more complex organizations, with more aggressive customization and integration requirements. Leaders are noted for their ability to innovate and forecast future needs of enterprises across a range of industries and geographies, while being able to support large, complex deployments.”

Diligent’s ITRM solution helps organizations to drive efficiency in their IT risk and compliance posture, as well as gain strategic insight into cyber and enterprise risk. The versatile solution consolidates IT environments, assets, and applications into a single source of truth, giving leadership teams an aggregate view of risk to inform better, data-driven decision-making. Automated workflows provide a more effective, streamlined assessment program, while reducing the cost and effort required to demonstrate compliance.

“With the accelerated push toward digitalization as a result of the pandemic, cybersecurity is now top of mind and IT risk management has become a board-level discussion,” said Dan Zitting, Managing Director and CEO at Galvanize, a Diligent brand. “It is critical for organizations to have a flexible solution that provides an aggregate view of risk to inform better decision-making. We’re thrilled that our ITRM solution has been recognized yet again as a leading platform to support organizations through an unprecedented era of risk.”

A full, complimentary version of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management is available for download here.

To learn more about Diligent and its leading GRC platform, including IT risk management tools, visit: diligent.com.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Risk Management, Brent Predovich, Claude Mandy, September 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, Joanne Spencer, Edward Weinstein, Luke Ellery, 30 August 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Diligent Corporation

Diligent is the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, serving more than one million users from over 25,000 organizations around the globe. Our modern GRC platform ensures boards, executives and other leaders have a holistic, integrated view of ESG data, audit, risk, information security, ethics and compliance across the organization. Diligent brings technology, insights and confidence to leaders so they can build more effective, equitable and successful organizations. For more information visit www.diligent.com.

Contacts

Media:

Samuel Barber



Cognito



+1 917 246 2775



Samuel.Barber@cognitomedia.com