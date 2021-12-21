DigitalBridge Closes Sale of Other Equity & Debt Portfolio to Fortress Investment Group

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of the bulk of its Other Equity & Debt (OED) portfolio of real estate assets to Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”), a leading, diversified global investment manager.

The total net value DigitalBridge realized from the sale is $506.8 million, including $443.4 million in cash received at closing, $31.2 million of net cash already received principally for asset monetizations realized between the sale announcement and closing, and $32.2 million of future payments for assets expected to be transferred in early 2022.

“We are pleased to generate over half a billion dollars of value to fuel future digital investments, drive growth and create shareholder value,” said Jacky Wu, Chief Financial Officer of DigitalBridge. “I want to thank our partners at Fortress and the team at DigitalBridge, whose hard work enabled us to deliver on our commitment to finalize this complex transaction by the end of the year.”

“We have worked with the DigitalBridge team extensively over the years and could not be more pleased with their partnership in closing this highly complex and large-scale transaction on such an ambitious timetable,” said Fortress Managing Director Noah Shore. “This business and its underlying assets fit perfectly with Fortress’ experience and expertise, and we are thrilled to welcome an exceptional group of new limited partners to Fortress.”

Prior to closing, DigitalBridge and Fortress agreed to remove one asset, with a carrying value of $28.0 million, from the transaction. This asset will be retained by the Company and is expected to be sold pursuant to a separate sale process in 2022. The parties also mutually agreed to a customary transition services agreement in which the Company will continue to provide certain services to Fortress for a period of six months following closing.

As previously announced on June 7, 2021, the realized value generated by the OED sale is directly in line with the net equity carrying value of the underlying assets as of March 31, 2021.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $40 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

About Fortress

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $53.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021, on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

