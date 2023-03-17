DIGISTOR® Secure Data Storage Receives Common Criteria Certification, NIAP Listing

Certification includes all DIGISTOR FIPS-certified SSDs making them the first NIAP-listed PCIe/NVMe and SATA SSDs available at COTS-level pricing

DIGISTOR’s affordable, NIAP-listed drives bring the highest level of data security for Data at Rest to the world’s companies, industry, and military and government agencies

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DIGISTOR–DIGISTOR®, a leading provider of secure Data at Rest (DAR) storage solutions, announced that its FIPS 140-2 L2 certified self-encrypting drives have achieved Common Criteria certification and are the first and only PCIe/NVMe and SATA storage devices on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) Product Compliant List (PCL) offered at COTS-level pricing. For the first time, critical infrastructure organizations, industry, and military and government agencies have affordable access to the highest data security levels using DIGISTOR’s innovative drives. The Common Criteria certification and NIAP listing are retroactive so all DIGISTOR FIPS-certified drives already in use automatically gain the critical Common Criteria validation and NIAP PCL.

“The NIAP listing further validates our customers’ decisions to use DIGISTOR FIPS-certified SSDs and assures their solutions meet the most stringent cybersecurity standards,” said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG. “More importantly, these NIAP-listed SSDs are the basis of our Citadel™ pre-boot authentication (PBA) solutions, which are instrumental to creating NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) DAR solutions. This gives all private and public organizations access to the most advanced, highly secure SSDs available with the critical international Common Criteria certification, regardless of their budget constraints.”

The DIGISTOR Validation Report Number is CCEVS-VR-VID11297-2023, with a certificate date of March 14, 2023. The evaluated products include M.2 PCIe Gen 3×4 NVMe, M.2 SATA, and 2.5” SATA solid state self-encrypting drives that use full drive encryption to protect Data at Rest on a lost or stolen device.

NIAP is responsible for the U.S. implementation of the international Common Criteria set of data security standards. Its commercial cybersecurity product certification is mandated by federal procurement requirements (CNSSP 11) for use in US National Security Systems, as information systems operated by the US Government, contractors for the government, or agents that contain classified information. These systems may involve intelligence activities, cryptographic activities related to national security, command and control of military forces, equipment that is an integral part of a weapon or weapons system or are critical to the direct fulfillment of military or intelligence missions.

By meeting Common Criteria, DIGISTOR customers can trust that the solutions they develop for securing DAR in laptops, desktops, and other devices, are more readily accepted internationally and meet higher security requirements for sensitive and classified data. DIGISTOR is working with Lightship Security, an accredited Common Criteria and FIPS 140 laboratory, through its Austin, Texas, office.

About DIGISTOR

DIGISTOR, a CRU Data Security Group (CDSG) brand, provides secure storage solutions for Data at Rest. CDSG is a leading provider of data security solutions and data transport and storage devices for government and military agencies, small and medium-sized businesses, the entertainment industry, corporate IT departments, data centers, and digital forensic investigators. Its other brands include CRU removable storage devices, ioSafe fireproof and waterproof data storage devices, and WiebeTech digital investigation devices.

