Deenova Keeps Trouncing its competitors in France’s Unit Dose Pharmacy Automation Market

MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DeenovaDeenova announced today it continues its record-breaking market momentum started during Covid-19, by winning 2 mechatronic competitive public tenders this Summer for a total of 4 ACCED robotic medication solutions to be operated around the clock at Centre Hospitalier Sainte-Marie Rodez in Occitanie, and Hospital of St Die-des-Vosges near Strasburg.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova in France stated: “When I joined Deenova 3 years ago, the company was a small unit dose specialty business only present in 2 of the Top 5 European markets, having had customers only in France and Italy. I am extremely proud that over the last year alone, we have grown to become the dominant force in the GDP Top 5 healthcare European mechatronics markets for unit-dose, by establishing close partnership with key customers.”

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, stated: “After Deenova multi-million and multi-year recent entries into the two largest European GDP healthcare markets in Germany and the United Kingdom, it is very reassuring to see the continued market success in one of our established countries such as France. Both in terms of total number of customers and number of mechatronic devices, I am very proud that France continues to pave the way for Deenova´s international growth for 2 consecutive years and counting, highlighting Deenova main differentiating characteristics over our competition in France: patient care crafted for compliance, better safety and therapy control, and 24/7 availability, a key component of customer needs”.

Centre Hospitalier Sainte-Marie Rodez in Occitanie takes care of people with mental illness in Aveyron (4 out of 5 psychiatric sectors) and has 311 beds and complete hospital places (CHSM Rodez, Clinique de Bourran and Clinique de Villefranche-sur-Rouergue) and 115 partial hospitalization beds.

Hospital of St Die-des-Vosges. A benchmark establishment in a hospital community serving a population of 90,000 inhabitants, the Hospital of St Die-des-Vosges constantly strives to improve the quality of care provided to patients. The hospital is committed to carrying out common orientations and activities between the establishments in order to optimise the care and health coverage of the inhabitants of the territory of the Deodatie, serving the community with 452 beds.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova’s unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers’ growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

Please visit www.deenova.com for additional information on its market leading solutions.

