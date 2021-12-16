DecisionLink Named in Gartner® Report

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CustomerValueManagement—DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, today announces that in our opinion the company’s incredible momentum continues to expand and grow as evidenced by DecisionLink’s mention in the recent Gartner report, Use Value Management to Assess and Convey Value to Buyers and Customers, by David Yockelson.1

In the report, Gartner states, “Technology buyers often require business cases for purchases and providers must help by quantifying the business value of their offerings. Product marketers must provide ways to articulate potential — and realized — value to support these efforts.”

“Customer Value Management is the cornerstone of CrowdStrike’s engagement with our prospects and customers,” said George Kurtz, President, CEO and Co-founder for CrowdStrike. “We believe great customer engagements start with our ability to establish and communicate our value proposition, and ValueCloud® has enabled us to do so at scale and has helped us establish customers for life.”

As companies prepare for 2022, it’s a great time to assess and consider innovative ways to attract, engage and retain customers. Secure, SaaS-based customer value management is now a well-proven technology and discipline for simplifying, automating and scaling continuous business value conversations with customers.

“We are happy about Gartner’s recognition of DecisionLink in this report,” said Tim Page, CEO for DecisionLink. “DecisionLink offers the only solutions providing customer value management for quantifying business value across the customer journey from pre-sales to ongoing customer value realization lifecycle management. “For us, this mention is wrapping up an incredible year of growth and success. This latest news is the cherry on top of so many other great achievements for 2021 including the Inc 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Best SaaS Product, StartUp Weekly’s Customer Choice award and many others. Enterprise company leaders are more than welcome to check in with us to see how we can help them use customer value management to achieve value realization and customers for life.”

Gartner, “Use Value Management to Assess and Convey Value to Buyers and Customers”, David Yockelson, published December 7, 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey, ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and Adobe as well as elite, fast-growing companies like Apptio, Contrast Security, Elastic, Menlo Security, and PagerDuty.

