DATRON Dynamics Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Donating $25,000 of Tooling to STEM Programs

MILFORD, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datroncnc—DATRON Dynamics, Inc., the North American provider of DATRON high-speed, precision CNC machines, will mark its 25th anniversary by donating $25,000 worth of cutting tools across ten educational institutions that have DATRON machines in their STEM program.

Each of the selected institutions, including the University of Oregon, the University of New Hampshire, the University of Maryland, the University of Western Ontario, the University of Washington, Southern New Hampshire University, Université Laval, and Mount Si High School of the Snoqualmie Valley School District, and two others, will receive a $2,500 voucher to purchase cutting tools for their DATRON machines.

Ashleigh Theberge, Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Washington said, “We are grateful for this tool donation; it will enable our undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers to advance their projects and research!”

Heather MacNeill, Senior Program Manager and Makerspace Advisor for the Makerspace at the UNH Entrepreneurship Center, said the tooling donation will help their budget stretch even further in the coming school term:“The Makerspace at the UNH Entrepreneurship Center is entirely donor funded and free for all students on campus. Having the in-kind support from DATRON means we can provide more opportunities for our students to bring their ideas to life in our Makerspace!”

Established in 1996, DATRON Dynamics brings smart manufacturing solutions to a variety of industries. DATRON machines and cutting tools are German-Engineered for precision, ease of use, and speed. DATRON’s exclusive line of end mills is designed to increase throughput and provide superior surface finishes.

When asked about this important anniversary, Bill King, President of DATRON Dynamics, Inc. said, “DATRON Dynamics feels the best way to honor this milestone is by investing in the educational programs that are developing our next generation of engineers, machinists, and makers. I am thankful to DATRON AG for allowing us to represent this industry- leading technology, to our incredible team of dedicated employees for their tireless efforts and expertise, and finally to our customers, who have entrusted us with being a part of their growth and vision. I could not be more proud of what our team has built and accomplished over the past 25 years.”

About DATRON Dynamics

DATRON Dynamics, Inc. is the premier provider of DATRON CNC Milling Machines, tooling, service, and support in North America. With an East Coast headquarters located in Milford, NH and a West Coast division in Livermore, California, DATRON Dynamics combines the benefits of DATRON’s German-Engineered CNC technology with first class service and support across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

DATRON Dynamics | www.datron.com

Contacts

Media: S. Jameson



DATRON Dynamics, Inc.



603.215.5849



social@datron.com