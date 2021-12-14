Damon Motors Returns to CES to Unveil Groundbreaking HyperFighter and Showcase HyperSport Motorcycles

Company to host events, live demos and experiences to coincide with CES 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After disrupting the motorcycle world with its introduction of the award-winning HyperSport in 2020, Damon Motors today announced it will return to CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, January 5-8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Highlighted by the global premiere of its new HyperFighter motorcycle, Damon will hold a number of events, interactive demonstrations and experiences to showcase the company and its innovation as it gears up for production in 2022. Damon will kick off CES 2022 with celebrity chef and avid motorcycle rider, Tyler Florence, hosting a unique food truck experience at the Damon Motors booth.

“We’re excited to return to CES to unveil our latest motorcycle, HyperFighter, which is unlike anything else on the market,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder & CEO, Damon Motors. “Additionally, we are expanding into Europe and beginning production of our multi-award-winning HyperSport motorcycles in 2022. Our global team is working hard to deliver against our vision to transform the future of transportation.”

Damon Motors CES 2022 Schedule:

CES Showfloor: Damon Motors will be exhibiting January 5-8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) in booth CP-16. See Damon’s award-winning motorcycles, exciting new mobility technologies, and meet the Damon team. Click here for exhibit hours.

HyperFighter Unveiling: HyperFighter is a raw, muscular-silhouetted, electrifying streetfighter motorcycle built for a new generation of urban riders. Damon will officially unveil the HyperFighter on January 5 at 12 p.m. PT along with some product surprises. Following its premiere, the HyperFighter will be available for viewing in booth CP-16 (LVCC) throughout the CES conference.

Damon Motors/Tyler Florence Food Truck Experience: Renowned celebrity chef and motorcycle enthusiast Tyler Florence is teaming up with Damon to host a food truck experience on January 5, 2022. In addition to creating a special menu for visitors, Florence will be on hand to sign autographs & join photographs. The food truck will be located at booth CP-16 (LVCC).

Live Demonstrations – Damon will hold daily scheduled live demonstrations of its multi award-winning HyperSport motorcycle at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. PT at booth CP-16 (LVCC). Other booth attractions allow visitors to experience all that the HyperSport has to offer including CoPilot™ advanced warning system; Shift™, which transforms the riding position between sport and commuter modes with the push of a button; and HyperDrive™, the world's first 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain platform.

Photo Wall – Damon's photo wall installation gives visitors the opportunity to become one of the first in the U.S. to sit on the HyperSport. And share the images with their socials.

Damon Merchandise – New Damon apparel, headwear and accessories have finally arrived.

ShowStoppers – Damon Motors will exhibit at the annual invitation-only ShowStoppers media event on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 6-10 p.m. in the Wynn Hotel.

“Damon has evolved into far more than just a motorcycle company,” said Doug Penman, Chief Marketing Officer & VP, Brand, Damon Motors. “We are creating real change in the world with a commitment to protecting the planet and the people who live in it. At CES, we look forward to sharing the Damon story and meeting like-minded attendees who share our vision for a safer, cleaner, more exhilarating, and personal motorcycling future.”

Q4 21 has marked massive momentum for Damon, having recently announced global expansion into Europe, a successful Series B financing round and surpassed a $45M milestone in orders for its flagship HyperSport motorcycle, the world’s smartest, safest, all-electric sportbike. To see the HyperSport in action, watch this video. To learn more about Damon Motors and to reserve your HyperFighter or HyperSport today, visit damon.com.

About Damon Motors

Damon Motors is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Damon believes the future of motorcycling is smarter, safer, more exhilarating, and personal when there’s a fusion of human and machine. Its mission is to protect riders with technology that adapts to humans instead of the other way around. Starting with the HyperSport, Damon has reimagined the relationship between bike and rider—erasing the divide to make them one. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive™, the company has stunned the motorcycling world by unleashing earth-scorching speed, ferocious design, and epic new technologies like CoPilot™ and Shift™. Damon continues to push limits to create global impact and shift the perception of mobility and safety.

For more information on how Damon technology is defining the new industry standard, please visit damon.com.

Contacts

Donna Loughlin Michaels



LMGPR



408.393.5575



donna@lmgpr.com