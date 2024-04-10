Cyware Welcomes Stephan Tallent as Head of Managed Security Service Providers Program

Strategic hire will fuel Cyware’s channel-first strategy and enable rapid market adoption of the organization’s modern approach to Cyber Fusion.

Tallent has held extensive leadership roles where he successfully built and expanded managed security practices. He has a proven track record of propelling organizations towards revenue growth and market leadership, demonstrated through his pivotal roles at Stellar Cyber, Cybereason, Fortinet, and in the telecommunications industry.

His expertise lies in creating and launching innovative services, optimizing sales operations, and leading new partner recruitment. These efforts have consistently resulted in improved business outcomes and operational effectiveness in security service delivery for his previous employers and their partners.

At Cyware, Stephan’s role will be crucial in shaping the future of MSSP engagements. His focus will be on the development of valuable service offerings and the deployment of best-in-class solutions that address the current and emerging needs of MSSPs. Stephan’s comprehensive approach includes consulting on architecture, product development, go-to-market strategies, and sales operations, aiming to boost efficiency, efficacy, and profitability for MSSPs.

“Stephan’s impressive and dynamic background will be indispensable for Cyware and our MSSP partners,” said Amit Patel, Senior Vice President of Sales, Cyware. “MSSPs are challenged to increasingly tailor their services to address diverse customer needs; with Stephan on board, we will propel advancements across our unique modular solutions which will enable MSSPs to increase analyst productivity while reducing costs.”

Stephan is also a recognized speaker, published expert in security services, and a champion for veterans in cybersecurity, making his breadth of knowledge and commitment to the industry an ideal match for Cyware’s forward-thinking approach.

