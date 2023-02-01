Cubic Awarded U.S. Army Contract for Modernization of a Combat Training Center (CTC) Supporting a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Customer

Program award continues Cubic’s international CTC market growth and industry leadership providing Live Training Systems (LTS) capabilities to the U.S., North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and its Allies





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMPS–Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) was awarded a firm-fixed-price (FFP) prime contract for the Modernization of an FMS Customer’s Combat Training Center (CTC) by the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI).

CMPS will perform total life-cycle systems management, including sustainment and multiple live training products for individual soldiers, vehicles, anti-tank weapons, fixed/mobile CTC networks, and Observer Controller (OC) voice systems. This award continues Cubic’s more than 25-year history supporting our foreign partner with live training system capabilities.

“Now, more than ever, supporting the readiness of our partners and allies is of critical importance,” said Paul Shew, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “We’re proud to continue the support of our foreign partners with modernization of their Combat Training Centers.”

Cubic’s advanced software and integration capabilities for the battle staff ensure the ability to conduct multi-domain training across federated locations.

“Our mature products, high-volume production facility, established supply chain, along with our global workforce continue to provide our customers worldwide the ability to conduct training and enhance readiness,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of CMPS’ Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Training. “Delivering training opportunities at the right time, place, and in the correct situation will benefit our foreign partners both in the present and the future.”

Cubic is the largest provider of Live Training Systems (LTS) to the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and its Allies. Cubic has fielded more than a quarter million systems at over 25 fixed and mobile combat training ranges in 33 countries.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people’s lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic’s portfolio of businesses, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit www.cubic.com.

Contacts

Geri MacDonald – Marketing & Communications



Cubic Mission & Performance Solutions



442.330.5205



geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for CMPS



cmps@touchdownpr.com