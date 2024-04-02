CSG Empowers a Bold Future for People and Planet

The 2023 Impact Report outlines steadfast commitment and measurable progress toward sustainability and social impact on a global scale

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today published its 2023 Global Impact Report, Empowering a Bold Future, which highlights the company’s vision, commitments and initiatives to drive sustainability, social impact and belonging. The report details CSG’s global action over the past year to uplift the communities in which it operates, foster a culture of inclusion and care for our planet. This includes a milestone pledge to achieve carbon neutrality in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035 and partnerships with more than 80 impact-driven organizations worldwide to empower CSGers to give back.





“ Our strength lies in our people, who together make up the extraordinary culture and spirit of CSG,” said Cindy Parsons, executive director of sustainability and social responsibility, CSG. “ We tap into the power of all with our people-first, purpose-driven culture, which had a tangible impact in 2023. Not only did we make a difference in the communities in which we operate, we also achieved record-breaking annual business results. Though we’ve set a high bar for ourselves, we will continue to exceed it by expanding and deepening our work toward a more inclusive, empowered and sustainable future for all.”

Environmental stewardship was a key focus of CSG’s action in 2023, driving a 29% carbon footprint reduction through energy efficiency and real estate optimization. This included an ENERGY STAR certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for CSG’s headquarters in Denver. Adding to those efforts, CSG worked with Life Span Technology to recycle and responsibly dispose of IT equipment, resulting in more than 69,000 pounds of e-waste diverted from landfills.

Beyond sustainability, CSG’s initiatives underscored its core values of:

Ethical business practices : With strict, trustworthy business frameworks and corporate governance, CSG took every precaution to ensure the gold standard of data privacy, compliance and security.

: With strict, trustworthy business frameworks and corporate governance, CSG took every precaution to ensure the gold standard of data privacy, compliance and security. Employee wellbeing : CSG emphasized employee wellness and connectedness with its flexible-first work policy, advocacy through its employee belonging groups and educational resources around financial, physical and mental health.

: CSG emphasized employee wellness and connectedness with its flexible-first work policy, advocacy through its employee belonging groups and educational resources around financial, physical and mental health. Digital inclusion : As a leader in digital transformation, CSG continues the digital accessibility journey in communication, design and outcomes, encouraging collaboration , inclusion and collective growth.

: As a leader in digital transformation, CSG continues the digital accessibility journey in communication, design and outcomes, encouraging , inclusion and collective growth. Technology upskilling to embrace a time of change: As artificial intelligence (AI) takes center stage in the business world, CSG has made strategic investments to hone CSGers’ AI skills. Doing so has given them responsible tools and frameworks to work efficiently, securely and confidently with this emerging technology as CSG looks to the future.

Learn more about CSG’s work to empower a bold future for people and planet in the 2023 Global Impact Report.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to be future-ready and a change-maker like the global brands that trust CSG? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

