CSC Adds 80 New Counties in 22 States to eRecording Network

Q2 2022 sees strong growth despite declines in mortgage lending and home sales

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CSC, a leader in the electronic document recording (eRecording) industry, is pleased to announce the addition of 80 new counties in 22 states to its growing network in the second quarter of 2022. By providing a secure, web-based eRecording solution, CSC can help county recording offices and document submitters save time and streamline their workflows.

The new counties include:

Cleburne, AL

     

Dooly, GA

     

Pulaski, GA

     

Boone, KY

Washington, AL

     

Evans, GA

     

Rabun, GA

     

Casey, KY

Marion, AR

     

Franklin, GA

     

Randolph, GA

     

Terrebonne, LA

Polk, AR

     

Grady, GA

     

Schley, GA

     

Crawford, MI

Humboldt, CA

     

Greene, GA

     

Stephens, GA

     

Petroleum, MT

Plumas, CA

     

Hancock, GA

     

Stewart, GA

     

Loup, NE

Town of Beacon Falls, CT

     

Heard, GA

     

Sumter, GA

     

Wayne, NE

Town of Cornwall, CT

     

Jeff Davis, GA

     

Tattnall, GA

     

Edgecombe, NC

Town of Eastford, CT

     

Johnson, GA

     

Telfair, GA

     

Vance, NC

Town of Waterford, CT

     

Jones, GA

     

Towns, GA

     

Athens, OH

Manatee, FL

     

Lamar, GA

     

Twiggs, GA

     

Jackson, OH

Appling, GA

     

Lee, GA

     

Union, GA

     

Mahoning, OH

Bacon, GA

     

Lincoln, GA

     

Ware, GA

     

Carter, OK

Ben Hill, GA

     

Lumpkin, GA

     

Alexander, IL

     

Kay, OK

Brantley, GA

     

Macon, GA

     

Macon, IL

     

Georgetown, SC

Calhoun, GA

     

McIntosh, GA

     

Marshall, IL

     

Union, SC

Charlton, GA

     

Mitchell, GA

     

Hancock, IN

     

McPherson, SD

Chattahoochee, GA

     

Monroe, GA

     

Putnam, IN

     

Montague, TX

Clay, GA

     

Peach, GA

     

Ripley, IN

     

Richmond, VA

Decatur, GA

     

Pierce, GA

     

Atchison, KS

     

Lincoln, WA

Kevin Kinderman, director of Product Management for CSC eRecording says, “Adding 80 new jurisdictions to CSC’s eRecording network is a clear indicator of how our business continues to thrive even in a declining market. While the real estate and mortgage lending industries deal with volatile conditions, this accomplishment comes in welcome contrast to declining transaction volumes. That new technology is being adopted by so many recording offices at this time is a growth indicator. We’re excited to work closely with these new counties and provide them with CSC’s best-in-class services.”

A full list of counties in the CSC network is available at erecording.com.

About CSC

CSC provides a web-based document recording (eRecording) solution that allows document submitters, including title companies, banks, and law firms, to electronically record real estate documents with county offices throughout the United States. Our system bridges the gap between submitters and county offices and enables easier document creation on the submitter side and faster recordation, indexing, and acknowledgment on the recorder side. CSC was first to electronically record in the U.S., and our services remain the benchmark for speed, efficiency, and security. For more on how CSC can improve the way you work, visit erecording.com.

Contacts

Laura Crozier

Public Relations Manager

(302) 636-5401 x. 65526

CSC News Room

