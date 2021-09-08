Creator™ by Zmags Unveils World’s First Self-service Way to Turn Any Design File into an Interactive Online Experience

New product innovation empowers marketers to go from creative ideas to digital experiences in seconds

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creator™ by Zmags, transforming how customers experience digital commerce everywhere, today announces the launch of new technology that enables marketers to go from design concept to live interactive digital experience more easily than ever before. This patent-pending innovation marks a significant milestone for the Creator platform as it sets the market standard as the one-stop digital experience design tool for eCommerce marketers.

Customers are shopping online more than ever. To serve an increasingly discerning audience, eCommerce marketers must differentiate their brands through visually impactful, interactive content that responds in tandem with rapid market changes. However, with existing tools, marketers often wait weeks for developers to build interactive content from existing designs.

By using Creator marketing teams have complete control. Starting with any design file, marketers can add interactivity and publish to their website or email in seconds. Teams easily transform any design file – from Figma and Sketch to the entire Adobe® Creative Cloud® (Photoshop, Illustrator, XD, and InDesign) – into a live shoppable experience, all without writing a single line of code.

“This new capability represents a radical shift in the market for eCommerce teams,” said David Powell, CEO of Zmags. “Marketers no longer have to be constrained by the bandwidth of their development teams. As soon as the design is complete it can be a live experience in seconds. It’s truly effortless to create the unique experiences that customers have come to expect.”

The results already speak for themselves; Creator users have seen up to a 90% reduction in publishing time. Processes that used to require days now only take minutes or even seconds. Additionally, users have experienced a 3x increase in conversions by transforming their static content into engaging shoppable experiences.

“The existing ecosystem of design-handoff tools is not working for our customers. It’s slow, and something is always lost in translation. Few developers can realize a designer’s vision,” said Ryan Breen, Zmags Chief Technology Officer. “With Creator’s design file transformation capabilities, we’ve innovated the developer out of the equation: the marketing team goes from vision to interactive experience, live on their site, in seconds.”

This announcement follows the launch of Interactive Email, the first truly shoppable email solution, and Zmags’ recognition as a “High Performer” and “Easiest To Do Business With” in G2’s Summer 2021 reports.

Explore the features at: https://www.creatorbyzmags.com/design-file-conversion

About Creator™ by Zmags

Creator™ revolutionizes how brands accelerate revenue by bringing inspiring interactive customer experiences to life, online and everywhere their customers are. Faster. Marketers simply upload a file, or design rich content from scratch, make it both interactive and shoppable, and then publish in seconds, directly within an existing tech stack, without coding.

More than 1000 brands globally, including Ethan Allen, AG Jeans, and Cole Haan, leverage the Creator platform to drive more ecommerce revenue through on-brand interactive experiences at a fraction of the time and cost of agency or development resources.

Zmags is the parent company of Creator. Founded in 2006, Zmags is known as the industry leader for crafting interactive online experiences. Creator and Publicator are trademarks of Zmags.

For more information, please visit: https://www.creatorbyzmags.com/ and follow at LinkedIn and Twitter.

