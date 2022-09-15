Crain’s Chicago Business Names Ryan to 2022 Best Places to Work in Chicago List

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been selected as one of the 2022 Crain’s Best Places to Work in Chicago. This marks the fourth consecutive year Ryan has been named to this prestigious list.

Partnering with Best Companies Group, Crain’s surveyed thousands of employees at Chicago-based companies to find the best places to work. The awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the 100 best companies to work for in the Chicago area.

“We greatly appreciate the candid feedback our Windy City team members provided regarding our industry-leading work culture,’’ said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “To be selected to this list for the fourth consecutive year is an incredible testament to their dedication to creating a positive work environment and for their hard work in delivering world-class results and client service.”

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth 25% of the overall score. The second part of the evaluation process, which accounted for the remaining 75% of the final score, consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees concerning their workplace. The scores combined determine the best companies and the final rankings.

To learn more about this year’s list of Best Places to Work in Chicago, visit here.

About Crain’s Chicago Business

Crain’s Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis, and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. To keep these readers in the know, Crain’s relies on a staff of more than 20 experienced journalists. In addition, Crain’s publishes a weekly business magazine, Crain’s Chicago Business, that provides more profound analysis, commentary, and special reports, and features. Crain’s also produces databases, live events, and sponsored content, all to deepen readers’ understanding of local business.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

