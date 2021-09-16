CPaaS, thinQ, Acquires Messaging API Platform, teli, Rebrands as Commio

Commio enables SaaS businesses and enterprises to deliver better customer experiences with smart, reliable voice and text messaging.





RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ThinQ, the cloud communications platform (CPaaS) that powers programmable voice and text messaging in applications, has acquired teli, a privately-held, Denver-based provider of text messaging APIs, and has rebranded the combined entities under Commio. The new Commio brand has customer communications at its core, reflecting its position as the only CPaaS with reliable, multi-carrier programmable voice and messaging that eliminates worry, unnecessary costs, and complexity, enabled by proprietary tools and technology.

“ Bringing teli into our family of cloud communication solutions gives our customers an exciting opportunity to strengthen their customer comms stack,” said Aaron Leon, Commio CEO. “ We now offer enhanced text messaging features, from short and long code to toll-free SMS/MMS. And our programmable voice features surpass any other CPaaS on the market.”

Brian Ford, Commio SVP of Messaging and former teli executive, agrees that the combination presents a great opportunity for both teli and thinQ. “ Teli is excited to introduce our Messaging customers to thinQ’s incredible Voice API solutions and to go-to-market together as Commio.”

The integrated Commio API platform is powerful and easy to use, offering more control and less telecom jargon, giving its customers peace of mind. Commio’s proprietary Voice API, tools, and technology provide visibility into every call to control quality, delivery, and cost. Its Messaging APIs make it easy to send high-capacity SMS/MMS through every major gateway, register brands and campaigns, and more. Commio’s enhanced redundancy capability, coming to market in early 2022, is the first of its kind, enabling customers to move their phone numbers between providers experiencing service issues with just a click to mitigate service issues.

ThinQ and teli are already trusted by more than 1,500 SaaS platforms, enterprises, and telecom providers such as ServiceTitan, Zoom, ParentSquare, and Conquer. Together as Commio, application developers, as well as product, IT, and engineering teams, will discover a uniquely customizable, cloud-based communications API platform that makes it easy to deliver integrated voice and text messaging that engages and delights their customers.

“ Electricians, plumbers, and contractors who are dispatched to people’s homes rely on our platform,” said Damon Prater, Senior Engineering Manager, ServiceTitan. “ If we determine that a carrier is not behaving the way we’d like in a certain area, we can go in and take them out of route and give a better experience to our customer for getting their calls to their office.”

The combined company’s rapid growth and high customer retention are a testament to its ability to deliver reliable communications and unrivaled U.S.-based support. Its intelligent routing algorithms and FCC designation as a virtual local exchange carrier (VLEC) drive strong profitability and market-leading margins as well, allowing Commio to pass savings onto its customers.

To schedule a no-obligation demonstration, visit Commio’s website at http://www.commio.com.

About Commio

We created Commio for SaaS platforms and enterprises that need a reliable, cost-effective, and less complex way to add mission-critical communications to their platforms and services. Our network scales with you — sending billions of calls and messages every month across 40 layers of redundant voice carriers and every major SMS/MMS gateway, with low latency and industry-leading uptime. Proprietary tools and technology offer visibility so you can control quality and delivery. Direct-to-carrier pricing ensures that you pay a great rate for your communications, and our U.S.-based support is responsive and always there when you need us.

thinQ, teli, and Commio are registered trademarks of thinQ Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

