CoStar Group Acquires Fairmas Benchmarking, a Leading Hospitality Benchmarking Product in Germany

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today that it has acquired Fairmas Benchmarking, a leading German hospitality benchmarking product, from Fairmas GmbH.

Fairmas Benchmarking was developed and launched in 2004 and is offered by Fairmas GmbH as part of a portfolio of financial software products for the hospitality industry. Over time, Fairmas Benchmarking has developed a strong client base of local German hotel brands, operators and real estate owners representing over 1,400 hotels.

The acquisition, which was completed on 10 October 2022, is an important addition to STR, CoStar Group’s hospitality information and benchmarking business. CoStar Group acquired STR in 2019. STR maintains the world’s largest hotel performance database with 75,000 participating properties representing 10 million rooms. Combined, STR Germany and Fairmas Benchmarking cover over 2,200 German hotels representing over 320,000 rooms.

“The expansion of our STR business in Germany is another important example of our strategic expansion of CoStar Group internationally,” said Andrew Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “STR has been in Europe since 2008 and is committed to providing the best products, data and services to clients throughout the region,” continued Florance. “We are looking forward to continuing the strong customer relationships developed by Fairmas, while offering all of our German hotel clients significant incremental value through planned new products and data sets. We believe that the entire hospitality industry in Germany will benefit as we combine hotel benchmarking products with our CoStar information platform and expand our forward booking and profitability data sets.”

“We are very confident that STR and CoStar Group will take diligent care of our benchmarking customers in Germany,” said Niels Schröder, Managing Director of Fairmas GmbH. “STR is committed to investing in the next generation of hospitality benchmarking products, which allows Fairmas to focus on growing our hotel financial planning and management reporting business globally.”

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information.

About STR

STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 15 countries with a North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, an international headquarters in London, and an Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore. STR was acquired in October 2019 by CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces. For more information, please visit str.com and costargroup.com.

About Fairmas:

Fairmas GmbH is a software development company offering financial planning, management reporting and controlling solutions specifically for the hospitality industry. Fairmas also offers data management for hotel assets. It is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in Germany, Spain, and Canada. Since the company’s foundation in 2003, their focus has been on the development of innovative, tailor-made hotel software. With their continuous growth and steady expansion of their product range, more than 5,000 hotels worldwide are satisfied with Fairmas’ hospitality financial BI solutions (www.fairmas.com).

