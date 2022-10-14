CORRECTING and REPLACING: OMNIVISION Announces 2K2K Square Resolution CMOS Image Sensor for Security Wide-Field-of-View and AR/VR/MR Pass-Through Cameras

OMNIVISION’s first square 2.0-micron pixel image sensor is designed for 1:1 aspect ratio security systems to maximize vertical coverage; features industry’s first digital watermarking anti-spoofing capability

OMNIVISION ANNOUNCES 2K2K SQUARE RESOLUTION CMOS IMAGE SENSOR FOR SECURITY WIDE-FIELD-OF-VIEW AND AR/VR/MR PASS-THROUGH CAMERAS

OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced its first 2K2K (2048×2048) square resolution CMOS image sensor designed for 1:1 aspect ratio security wide-field-of-view (dome, fisheye, and doorbell) and pass-through (AR/VR/MR) cameras. The OS04E10 is the industry’s first image sensor with digital watermarking, a built-in anti-spoofing feature that ensures the original video source is not tampered with. The sensor captures real-time fast-moving video and features always-on low-power mode at 512p for excellent pre-roll video recording capabilities.

From 2021 to 2027, according to Yole Intelligence’s latest report, Imaging for Security 20221, this market segment is expected to grow from $2.1 billion to $3.6 billion at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). OMNIVISION is also the leading CMOS image sensor supplier in the security sensor market, according to the Yole Group2.

“As the market leader for image sensors in the security market, we are pleased to launch OMNIVISION’s first square 2K2K image sensor that is developed specifically for 1:1 aspect ratio security system designs – the preferred design for AR/VR/MR pass-through and security wide-field-of-view applications,” said Devang Patel, marketing director for the IoT and emerging segment, OMNIVISION. “We are also introducing the industry’s first digital watermarking anti-spoofing capability with the OS04E10 sensor. Pairing the OS04E10 with OMNIVISION’s OA7600 and OA8000 application specific integrated circuits (ASICs) provides a total battery-powered camera system with always-on and pre-roll video recording capabilities.”

The OS04E10 image sensor has a 2.0-micron pixel with a 1/3.11-inch optical format and is based on OMNIVISION’s revolutionary PureCel®Plus technology, which reduces pixel crosstalk and noise for better color reproduction under low-light conditions. Its onboard Nyxel® near-infrared (NIR) technology ensures low to no ambient light image capture with IR source will result in clear and crisp images and provides opportunities for camera designers to extend battery life. The sensor’s two-exposure staggered HDR mode increases dynamic range. The OS04E10 supports MIPI and LVDS interfaces.

Samples of the OS04E10 are available now, and it will be in mass production in the second half of 2023. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning, innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

PureCel®Plus, Nyxel®, OMNIVISION™, and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1Yole Intelligence, Imaging for Security 2022, March 2022.



2Yole Group, Security Imaging Industry: OMNIVISION Delivers State-of-the-Art Performance Products, August 22, 2022.

