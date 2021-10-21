CORRECTING and REPLACING MATRIXX Software and Partners Honored with Best Ecosystem Design in TM Forum Catalyst Awards

The project, Supercharge 5G Monetization with a B2B2X Marketplace, was awarded in partnership with Salesforce, Gotransverse and Mirakl

MATRIXX SOFTWARE AND PARTNERS HONORED WITH BEST ECOSYSTEM DESIGN IN TM FORUM CATALYST AWARDS

MATRIXX Software, the global leader in 5G monetization solutions, today announced it was jointly selected as a winner in the TM Forum Catalyst Awards 2021. MATRIXX and its partners were recognized in the Best Ecosystem Design category for their work to supercharge 5G monetization with a B2B2X marketplace. Joining MATRIXX in winning this award were Salesforce, Gotransverse and Mirakl. Together they demonstrated the technical viability and commercial value of a multi-party marketplace that enables third-party distributors of goods, developers and partner communities to consume network and APIs as a service to innovate with 5G capabilities.

As operators roll out 5G standalone networks, they are compelled to find new ways to monetize infrastructure investments. Multi-party marketplaces are coming to the forefront as key enablers for making network services more easily and cost-effectively available to customers and partners alike. This TM Forum Catalyst project, championed by Verizon and M1 Limited, demonstrated how a telco could quickly launch an agile, unified enterprise product catalog of goods and services bundled with network resources supported by a fully automated and unified service lifecycle. The MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform delivers critical multi-party monetization processes to the integrated solution, providing dynamic pricing and real-time charging and analytics on customer and partner usage.

“We are excited to be recognized by TM Forum, along with our key partners, as it demonstrates our continued commitment to helping CSPs find new ways to build brand loyalty and increase revenues,” said Marc Price, CTO at MATRIXX. “This Catalyst project helped demonstrate not only how to more effectively use current API and standards, but how to add and extend them to keep pace with accelerating business changes as the industry transitions to 5G and beyond.”

The project was honored for best use of CurateFx to define and capture business requirements, design the ecosystem, scope the project and demonstrate business value. TM Forum announced the Catalyst Award winners during the final day of the Digital Transformation World Series (DTWS) global event. The Catalyst Awards celebrate the most revolutionary successes in advancing the telecoms industry, proofs-of-concept for industry standards, impact on global sustainability goals and noteworthy contributions to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.

“Throughout the past 18 months, the tech communications industry has mastered the challenge to keep the world connected, overcoming a multitude of obstacles to ensure success for customers,” said Steffen Roehn, chairman of TM Forum and partner of Bain & Company. “We were extremely impressed by the incredible standard of the demonstrations and true innovation throughout the Catalyst projects, and I extend my congratulations to all the winners.”

In total this year, over 500 people across 151 companies formed 41 Catalyst teams and have been working on their proof-of-concept solutions to challenges facing communications service providers (CSPs) and their technology partners. The culmination of their work has been showcased during the Digital Transformation World Series 2021 event. A panel of 20 independent judges evaluated results across the nine Catalysts from 22 shortlisted projects.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world’s largest operator groups, regional carriers and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT and networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS) enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at webscale.

