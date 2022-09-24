CORRECTING and REPLACING Largest Crypto Trading Bot and Investment Platform 3Commas Raises $37M in Series B Funding Round

Round led by Target Global with additional investors Alameda Research, Jump Crypto

Funding will be used to enhance the trading bots ecosystem and develop new automated DeFi trading tools

3Commas, an automated crypto trading bot investment platform, has raised $37M in a series B funding round led by leading crypto and financial technology investors Target Global, Alameda Research, Jump Crypto and Dmitry Tokarev, founder and CEO of Copper. 3Commas currently offers advanced trading tools and automated strategies managed by trading bots that have proven to help users earn profits through all market conditions.

The raise allows 3Commas to further develop their ecosystem of industry-leading digital asset trade automation and portfolio management technologies. Users currently benefit from 3Commas’ trading bots and ecosystem by having access to historical performance of different strategies and tools to easily replicate them through 3Commas’ automated trading features. Capital will be used to advance its proven machine learning and artificial intelligence trading bots to deliver higher profitability, expand its trading ecosystem, and enhance developers’ access to Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to create apps used by 3Commas traders within the ecosystem.

Additionally, 3Commas has used this investment to hire a robust research and development team to create DeCommas, a recently launched subsidiary which provides users with easier access to trade automation in decentralized finance (DeFi).

“3Commas was created with the goal to help people achieve financial freedom by expanding access to complex, crypto trading strategies through powerful trading bots. Through this fundraise, our investors have shown overwhelming confidence that we are executing this vision,” said Yuriy Sorokin, CEO and founder of 3Commas. “We are excited to continue to build technology that democratizes access to the transformational benefits of crypto by relentlessly advancing our technology and offering a suite of developer tools to make 3Commas the destination for investment app innovation.”

3Commas is a product ecosystem – a complex of various interconnected products for retail users, power users, developers and enterprise level professionals, that complement each other by sharing their trading strategies and signals and, thus, providing more value. It democratizes trading for end-users and allows them to generate more revenue – each month over 70% of 3Commas users get profit from closing the deals through the platform. All traders have access to the same set of manual and automated tools, offering an equal opportunity for all to earn profits.

“The leadership and talent 3Commas has put in place has put them in a very strong position to be the dominant platform to onboard the next 100 million users to crypto through their automated trading and portfolio management capabilities,” said Mike Lobanov, Founder and Partner at Target Global. “By creating an ecosystem of tools that work both in CeFi and DeFi 3Commas family of products provides unparalleled access to prosperity for the vast majority of crypto users.”

3Commas raised $3M in their seed round in November 2020, which Alameda Research also participated in. This new funding is a strong signal of the continued growth, despite varying market conditions.

About 3Commas

3Commas is a crypto investment ecosystem that offers both manual and automated trading strategies. Founded in 2017 by Yuriy Sorokin, Egor Razumovskii and Mikhail Goryunov, the company’s mission is to make trading crypto more accessible to millions of users seeking new pathways towards profitability and financial freedom. Whether users are a novice or experienced trader, 3Commas offers a complete suite of manual or fully automated bots and trading strategies as well as risk and portfolio management solutions, all underpinned by a vast, low-latency cloud infrastructure.

