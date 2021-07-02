CORRECTING and REPLACING Ingram Micro Cloud Delivers Partner Transformation Program To Accelerate Partners’ AWS Business

Ingram Micro Cloud and SyncOrg introduce a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) to help resellers and service providers maximize their AWS practices.

Ingram Micro Cloud and SyncOrg introduce a customized Partner Transformation Program (PTP) to help resellers and service providers maximize their AWS practices.

As a result of the initiatives within the recently announced global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Ingram Micro Cloud is introducing a customized AWS Partner Transformation Program (PTP) as part of their Illuminate PTP AWS offering. The AWS Illuminate PTP is designed to allow Ingram Micro’s partners to maximize their AWS practices and accelerate revenue growth.

AWS Partners who have gone through the comprehensive assessment, training, and enablement program see greater year-on-year revenue growth than those who have not completed the PTP, according to AWS. On average, AWS Partners who have participated in the PTP see 50-70% revenue growth and 140% opportunity win rate year-over-year, compared to AWS Partners who have not gone through the PTP.

AWS Partners who go through the AWS Illuminate PTP can further benefit by incorporating Ingram Micro Cloud’s strategic frameworks for practice building, including the IaaS 9-Step Strategy Framework and the IaaS Solution Growth Journey geared towards helping AWS Partners through their maturity in the cloud.

Ingram Micro Cloud’s partner enablement program, AWS Illuminate, has been focused on helping partners build a profitable AWS cloud business through exclusive services and offerings. Now, Ingram Micro Cloud is integrating the PTP with AWS Illuminate to deliver a consulting engagement that helps partners align internally, develop a clear strategy and vision for their AWS practice, and accelerate their cloud business at any stage in their AWS journey.

“By offering PTP within AWS Illuminate, Ingram Micro Cloud can now help its partners build even more profitable and fast-growing businesses, seamlessly,” said Tim FitzGerald, Vice President of Global Cloud Channel Sales at Ingram Micro Cloud. “We’re thrilled to continue adding more value for our partners in a way that enhances their cloud journey and differentiates us as a strategic partner for their business.”

SyncOrg, previously known as DSA Consulting, is the Global Delivery Partner and architect of PTP for AWS and has supported hundreds of companies globally to accelerate their cloud businesses. The inclusion of PTP as part of AWS Illuminate is born from Ingram Micro Cloud’s collaboration with AWS and drive to develop a community of enabled, optimized, and connected companies with a common goal and focus. SyncOrg’s unique engagement with Ingram Micro Cloud is based on a shared vision to maximize the growth of partners through 2021 and beyond.

“Our agreement with Ingram Micro Cloud will open up PTP to a new audience of partners, which we know will be a game changer for these businesses,” said Scott Young, Co-founder and CEO of SyncOrg. “Our expertise is shaping these businesses to maximize their potential through consultative transformation programs, while enabling them to execute a clear, sustainable strategy for their business. It will also ensure they are maximizing the support Ingram Micro Cloud offers by clearly identifying areas of focus and improvement.”

“The Zen team has been nothing but enthusiastic about the output of SyncOrg’s work and the structure of the AWS Illuminate PTP. We now have a single, end-to-end view of our process and its strengths and weaknesses, which has allowed us to truly prioritize our focus areas with an appreciation of the knock-on effect each element of our AWS practice has on the other elements,” said Katherine Pugh, AWS Alliance Lead at Zen. “The output so far is like ‘gold dust’ in giving us the perspective that we could never get without this initiative.”

To learn more about the AWS Illuminate PTP, visit https://now.ingrammicrocloud.com/AWSIlluminate.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 14 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About SyncOrg

SyncOrg supports IT solution providers to unleash their superpowers, differentiate their offerings to customers and build sustainable, profitable growth. SyncOrg are digital transformation consultants who create and deliver transformation programs for leading technology and solution providers. They are industry recognized experts in developing cloud partners through consultative assessments, tailored transformation plans and expert guidance throughout their transformation journey. SyncOrg operates globally having helped partners in over 30 countries and offers transformation programs at every stage of a partner’s journey. For more information visit www.syncorg.com.

