CORRECTING and REPLACING Adaptive Shield Launches SaaS Security for AI at RSA Conference 2024 to Mitigate GenAI Revolution Risks

New capabilities help security teams secure the SaaS AI ecosystem amid increasing adoption of AI tools, functionalities

ADAPTIVE SHIELD LAUNCHES SAAS SECURITY FOR AI AT RSA CONFERENCE 2024 TO MITIGATE GENAI REVOLUTION RISKS

RSA Conference–Adaptive Shield, the leader in SaaS Security, today announced breakthrough SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) detection and response capabilities for AI-driven applications to enable enterprises to mitigate the risks introduced by the growing use of generative AI.

Adaptive Shield will demonstrate its SSPM AI capabilities and award-winning technology during the RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco at booth #1455, Moscone South Expo. The event takes place from Monday, May 6 through Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The workforce is rapidly adopting SaaS applications with GenAI to increase efficiency, including AI apps such as ChatGPT and Google Gimni, and AI tools within existing SaaS apps such as GitHub Copilot, Salesforce Einstein, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. According to a recent PWC report, more than half of the companies surveyed (54%) have implemented GenAI in some areas of their business.

While increasing automation and improving productivity, the use of GenAI introduces new risks including data leakage, attack surface expansion, new areas of exploitation, and privacy concerns, as well as new challenges to meet compliance and government requirements.

“The GenAI revolution requires new security strategies and organizations recognize the need to make it a priority,” said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. “Some organizations are working to ban GenAI because of their unfamiliarity with the risks. Rather than attempting to block this development, they should invest in security, as it’s just a matter of time until the technology becomes ubiquitous.”

Toward that end, Adaptive Shield is announcing a product suite within its SSPM platform to help Chief AI Officers and security teams manage and control GenAI tools, featuring:

Security Posture for AI Apps: Delve into the security posture of any AI application within the SaaS stack and prioritize addressing application configuration drifts. Adaptive Shield provides a security score for each application, enabling security teams to pinpoint those with heightened risk levels. This includes: Hygiene/risk score based on the number of security checks passed, weighted by severity. Detailed security checks, filterable by domain, severity, or compliance framework. This entails step-by-step guidance and remediation cycles through any ticketing system or SIEM/SOAR. Risk management pertaining to the relationship between user devices and their access to the SaaS app .

Delve into the security posture of any AI application within the SaaS stack and prioritize addressing application configuration drifts. Adaptive Shield provides a security score for each application, enabling security teams to pinpoint those with heightened risk levels. This includes: AI Configurations: Control AI-related security settings within SaaS applications to prevent data leakage or any exposure. This includes identifying excessive user access and determining which users possess permissions to manage GenAI features.

Control AI-related security settings within SaaS applications to prevent data leakage or any exposure. This includes identifying excessive user access and determining which users possess permissions to manage GenAI features. Discovery and Management of AI Shadow Apps : Identify GenAI Shadow apps, including suspected malicious applications, to automatically revoke access based on their risk level.

: Identify GenAI Shadow apps, including suspected malicious applications, to automatically revoke access based on their risk level. Management of 3rd Party Longtail AI-Sanctioned Apps: Oversee interconnected GenAI applications and the level of risk they pose to the SaaS hubs, including reviewing permission scopes.

Oversee interconnected GenAI applications and the level of risk they pose to the SaaS hubs, including reviewing permission scopes. Secure Homegrown Applications: Shield homegrown GenAI-driven applications, restricting access and configuring them securely.

Shield homegrown GenAI-driven applications, restricting access and configuring them securely. Data Management to Maintain Data Silos: AI potentially accesses sensitive data in a more sophisticated and comprehensive manner than traditional methods. The ability of AI to analyze and correlate information from multiple sources could lead to a more extensive data exposure. With Adaptive Shield you can govern security controls to avoid data leakage.

Adaptive Shield’s industry-leading platform for SSPM and ITDR supports 150+ out-of-the-box SaaS app integrations with leading business applications, as well as any custom app.

More information about Adaptive Shield’s platform and new SSPM AI capabilities online.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection and response. With Adaptive Shield, organizations continuously manage and control all SaaS apps, including 3rd-party connected apps, as well as govern all SaaS users and risks associated with their devices. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor™ 2022.

