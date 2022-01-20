Home Business Wire CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions
CoreSite Realty Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite Realty Corporation (“CoreSite”) (formerly NYSE: COR), a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (“American Tower”) (NYSE: AMT), today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

On December 28, 2021, American Tower completed the acquisition of CoreSite through a merger of one of American Tower’s wholly owned subsidiaries with and into CoreSite. In connection with the consummation of the merger, CoreSite’s shares ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

CoreSite Realty Corporation Common Stock

CUSIP 21870Q105

Former Ticker Symbol: COR

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

(per share)

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share)

Qualified

Taxable Dividends (1)

(per share)

 

Section 199A Dividends (1)

(per share)

 

Capital Gain Distribution

(per share)

 

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (2)

(per share)

 

Section 897 Capital Gain Distribution (2) (per share)

12/31/2020

01/15/2021

$1.230000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.230000

$1.230000

$1.230000

03/31/2021

04/15/2021

$1.230000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.230000

$1.230000

$1.230000

06/30/2021

07/15/2021

$1.270000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.270000

$1.270000

$1.270000

09/30/2021

10/15/2021

$1.270000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.270000

$1.270000

$1.270000

12/02/2021

12/13/2021

$1.270000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$1.270000

$1.270000

$1.270000

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

(2) Included in Capital Gain Distribution

Note: For the tax year ended December 28, 2021, with respect to the distributions above, there were no non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company, provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

© 2022, CoreSite, L.L.C. All Rights Reserved

