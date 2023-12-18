Home Business Wire Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare...
Consensus Cloud Solutions to Participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) today announced its participation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2024.


Details of the conference are as follows:

Location: Westin St Francis Hotel, San Francisco, Ca

Presentation: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM PT

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare24/sessions/49547-consensus-cloud-solutions-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Consensus:

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world’s largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com to learn more.

Laura Hinson

investor@consensus.com
844-211-1711

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

