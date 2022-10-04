Consensus Cloud Solutions to Host Q3 Investor Call on November 10, 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., (NASDAQ: CCSI), invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its Q3 earnings call at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Scott Turicchi, Chief Operating Officer, John Nebergall and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Malone will host the call to discuss Q3 2022 financial results, provide an update on the business and host a live Q&A.

What: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. Investor Call

When: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2779/46638 or dial in at (833) 492-0037 [U.S.] or +1(973) 528-0159 [International]

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@consensus.com and can be sent any time prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to attend the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.consensus.com.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is the world’s largest digital fax provider and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance and manufacturing, as well as state and federal government. Our solutions consist of: cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; and workflow enhancement that result in improved outcomes. Our solutions can be combined with best-in-class managed services for optimal implementations. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

