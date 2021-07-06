Confluent to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 05, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced it will release financial results for its second quarter of 2021, which ended June 30, 2021, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 05, 2021. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Video Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, August 05, 2021



Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET



Webcast: https://investors.confluent.io

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, Confluent’s earnings press release and supplemental materials will be accessible from its investor relations website at investors.confluent.io. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Partial Early Lock-Up Release

Beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, August 09, 2021, Confluent’s employees (including officers), third-party contractors and consultants, directors, investors and founders are permitted, pursuant to the terms of lock-up agreements they have entered into with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters for Confluent’s recent initial public offering, to sell up to 25% of their vested shares (including shares issuable upon exercise of vested options and settlement of RSUs), in addition to any shares that were eligible for sale pursuant to the initial lock-up agreement release on the date of Confluent’s initial public offering that have not yet been sold.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Shane Xie



investors@confluent.io

Media Contact

Justin Dorff



pr@confluent.io