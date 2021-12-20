Home Business Wire Commmune Inc. Establishes Office in California, United States
Business Wire

Commmune Inc. Establishes Office in California, United States

di Business Wire

Customer Success Community Platform “commmune”

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yuya Takada, CEO of Commmune Inc. that provides a customer success community platform “commmune,” announced that the company established an office in California, United States.

About Commmune Inc. (U.S. Office)

Company: Commmune Inc.

Representative: Yuya Takada (CEO)

Office Location: 55 E 3rd Avenue San Mateo, California 94401

Founded Date: November 29th, 2021

About commmune

“commmune” is a leading customer success community platform that enables scaled customer success. Our service helps integrate interactions between companies and users all in one place. User’s community experience can be easily personalized with automation and no-code, to achieve optimized customer success and maximized customer LTV.

Here’s How We’ve Helped

– Increased customer retention rates for the companies by solving issues amongst users.

– Significantly reduced time used on customer success by combining customer touchpoints.

– Increased user engagement by providing a hybrid of online and offline spaces.

– Helped companies create communities with their users that are accessible anywhere, anytime.

– Acquired new customers by utilizing user-generated content.

About Commmune Inc.

Company: Commmune Inc.

Representative: Yuya Takada (CEO)

Founded Date: May 10th, 2018

Business: commmune, Customer Success Community Platform

Headquarter: 5F Lexington Plaza Nishigotanda, 5-2-4 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan 141-0031

Official Website: https://commmune.jp

Contacts

Rikako Kaneta

Commmune Inc.

Email: pr@commmune.jp
+81-80-7650-7486

