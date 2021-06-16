Coin Cloud Set to Install 2,000th Digital Currency Machine as Popularity of Digital Money Grows

The major milestone demonstrates Coin Cloud’s trajectory as the largest and fastest growing operator of digital currency machines

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bitcoin—Coin Cloud, the largest and fastest-growing digital currency machine (DCM) operator in the world, announced today it is set to install its 2,000th kiosk across the United States and Brazil following retail partnerships with CAL’s Convenience Store, United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), and the National Alliance of Trade Associations.

With its 2,000th kiosk landing in San Antonio-based grocery store chain H-E-B, Coin Cloud’s rapid expansion provides customers an easy and convenient point of access to more than 30 digital currencies, which include popular cryptocurrency options like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, several US dollar stablecoins and numerous DeFi tokens.





“We’re thrilled to reach this juncture of our business, as our growth is a tangible representation of interest in digital currencies and of Coin Cloud’s mission to provide communities with seamless options to buy and sell,” says Chris McAlary, Founder and CEO of Coin Cloud. “As we continue to expand, retailers will become increasingly aware of the important role digital currency plays in the future and how Coin Cloud’s expansive rollout of DCMs will help them meet the forward-looking needs of their shoppers from a technological and financial standpoint.”

Coin Cloud is a prime example of the unique solutions UNFI’s Professional Services teams offer independent grocery retail customers to remain current, on-trend and competitive. For the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor throughout the U.S. and Canada, giving customers the opportunity to step into the digital currency space through small footprint DCMs is just one example of cost-effective and scalable solutions that help set retailers apart as cutting-edge leaders in the space.

As the only national operator of 100 percent two-way DCMs, Coin Cloud announced its 1,250th kiosk in December 2020. Reaching the 2,000 DCM mark after only seven months is a notable accomplishment in an industry that typically averages about 50 machines in the same time period.

“When Coin Cloud said they were going to deliver and install over 200 machines in a week, I didn’t believe them,” says CAL’s Convenience Store CMO Ray Harrison. “The speed and ease at which they were able to execute was impressive. Operationally, it was the quickest and highest quality rollout we have ever experienced.”

Coin Cloud’s strategy behind the rapid DCM rollout is to stay ahead of the growing popularity of digital currencies, including cryptocurrency, by creating a seamless client experience that allows users to buy and sell various currencies with cash at any of their DCMs and utilize Coin Cloud’s free mobile wallet to manage, store, buy or sell from anywhere in the world.

The growth milestone also comes as the Federal Reserve recently announced exploratory efforts to develop its own central bank digital currency and stands as a testament to Coin Cloud’s mission to become the leading digital currency provider in the world.

“As digital currency becomes more and more popular across the U.S., it was important for us to provide our stores with one of the largest and most reliable providers in this space,” said Mike Thompson, CEO of National Alliance of Trade Associations. “By partnering with NATA, Coin Cloud gains access to the same communities NATA is investing in.”

The locations of all 2,000 Coin Cloud DCMs can be found at http://coin.cloud.

Recent DCM partners include:

More than 300 UNFI customer locations: UNFI is a deeply integrated grocery distributor with an emphasis on sustainability, fresh food, and healthy choices. As consumers become increasingly aware of where their food comes from and how it’s grown, Coin Cloud gains visibility with some of the most forward-thinking people across the country. UNFI provides an efficient and easily accessible on-ramp for consumers looking to enter the digital currency ecosystem.

About Coin Cloud:

Founded in 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coin Cloud is the leading digital currency machine (DCM) company globally. With over 2,000 locations nationwide, in 47 states and Brazil, Coin Cloud operates the world’s largest and fastest-growing network of 100% two-way DCMs, a more advanced version of the Bitcoin ATM. Every Coin Cloud DCM empowers you to quickly and easily buy and sell 30+ virtual currency options with cash. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM at https://Coin.Cloud.

