Home Business Wire Cohu to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Business Wire

Cohu to Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

di Business Wire

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 with a one-on-one meeting format and fireside chat.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

Articoli correlati

Cantaloupe, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Business Wire Business Wire -
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CTLP #annualmeeting--Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that...
Continua a leggere

Intuit Hosts Virtual Annual Investor Day on September 30, 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), a global technology platform that powers TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Credit Karma...
Continua a leggere

Hims & Hers Health to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cantaloupe, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Business Wire