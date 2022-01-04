Cohu to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 with a one-on-one format and presentation at 10:45 a.m. EST.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

