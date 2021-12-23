Cohesity Named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Outperformer’ in GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Scale-Out File Systems — Data Management Highlighted As a Differentiator

Report Emphasizes Next-Gen Attributes of the Cohesity SmartFiles Solution — Ease of Use, Scalability, Flexibility

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity today announced it was named a “Leader” and an “Outperformer” among 15 vendors participating in the GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Scale-Out File Systems. This report assesses vendors and their scale-out file systems solutions based on 14 criteria and metrics. Cohesity SmartFiles and the company’s data management capabilities were specifically called out in the report regarding the benefits they provide to customers. SmartFiles is an offering within Cohesity’s next-gen data management portfolio that provides intelligent, scalable, and highly efficient file and object services.

GigaOm defines a Leader as a vendor whose execution and value place it in the inner Leaders circle. All Leaders are Top Performers but not all Top Performers are designated as Leaders. Outperformers are designated based on a forward-looking assessment, plotting the current and projected position of each solution over a 12- to 18-month window. Arrows indicate movement based on strategy and pace of innovation.

In the report, GigaOm emphasized that SmartFiles “is extremely easy to use,” is a “feature-rich, capacity-optimized solution,” and provides scalability that “has been proven in the field.”

GigaOm also explained that Cohesity’s “deployment flexibility is another positive aspect of SmartFiles, with users deploying it at the edge, on single virtualized nodes, in the public cloud, and in large on-premises scale-out systems creating large, distributed infrastructure that can be centrally managed by Helios.” The SmartFiles offering runs on Helios, which is Cohesity’s next-gen data management platform that provides a range of comprehensive services including file and object services, backup and recovery, data security and governance, disaster recovery, file and object services, and analytics — all of which are managed with a single user interface.

Additionally, the report cites that “data management remains one of the key differentiators for Cohesity” and further emphasizes that “integrated data management and governance features associated with ransomware protection complete the solution and make it stand out from the crowd.”

“Customers around the world are relying on Cohesity SmartFiles to solve critical challenges related to unstructured data growth, especially around reducing costs, data management complexity, and enhancing security postures,” said Vikram Gupta, senior director and product lead for Cohesity SmartFiles. “We’re thrilled to see GigaOm recognize our unique innovation and name Cohesity as one of the top-ranked vendors, ahead of 13 others in the report.”

“Clearsense views the Cohesity platform and SmartFiles as a strategic advantage, serving as an ideal landing for data files between various RPA processes because of its speed and cost-efficiency,” said Charles Boicey, MS, RN-BC, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Clearsense. “We use the Cohesity data management solution for both our traditional and modern data sources to make backups of AHV and Hadoop workloads as well as disaster recovery, and file sharing much more expedient. We’ll avoid spending thousands, if not millions of dollars, as data grows.”

GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Scale-Out File Systems Report Criteria



This GigaOm analysis assesses the impact that key product features and criteria have on top-line solution characteristics – such as scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership – that drive purchase decisions. It plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution, including a breakdown of each vendor’s offering in the sector. And the in-depth vendor analysis builds on the framework developed in the Key Criteria and Radar reports to assess a company’s engagement within the technology sector. This analysis includes forward-looking guidance around both strategy and product.

The GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Scale-Out File Systems is the third GigaOm Radar report in which Cohesity is recognized as a Leader, further validating the value of the Cohesity Helios platform.

For more information:

About Cohesity



Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data – across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics – reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

© 2022 Cohesity, Inc. All right reserved. Cohesity, the Cohesity logo, Helios, and other Cohesity marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cohesity, Inc. in the US and/or internationally. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Ross Camp



Vice President, Corporate Communications



rcamp@cohesity.com

415-846-4960

Bospar for Cohesity



PRforCohesity@bospar.com