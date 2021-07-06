Coastal Carolina University Partners With YuJa to Provide Comprehensive Lecture Capture Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coastal Carolina University (CCU), Conway, South Carolina, has selected YuJa to provide a full-scale, systemwide lecture capture solution. Founded in 1954, the public liberal arts institution serves more than 10,000 students both regionally and beyond.

After more than a decade with its previous vendor, university officials opted for a trial of YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform, where they discovered the comprehensive video capabilities afforded through the Video Platform. With the migration, which is currently in progress, Coastal Carolina University will have enhanced capabilities for lecture capture, personal video capture and video content management within a system where instructors also can manage storage and distribution of their videos.

The university was seeking a platform that could readily integrate with its existing infrastructure, including Moodle, its Learning Management System, along with dynamic, easy-to-use sharing tools and security features. YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform integrates into existing LMS and SSO systems to ensure a seamless video-inside-LMS experience. An extensive set of APIs and standardized integration templates will connect to the institution’s existing hardware and software infrastructure.

“A comprehensive lecture capture platform is critical to success in an increasingly virtual world,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re confident that Coastal Carolina University’s instructors and students will enjoy the high-impact video solutions offered through YuJa, and we’re excited to partner with them as they continue to provide high quality teaching and engaged learning.”

ABOUT COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY

Located in Conway, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic public institution that offers baccalaureate degree programs for more than 95 majors. Coastal Carolina commits its resources to building undergraduate and graduate degree programs of national and/or regional significance in the arts and sciences, business, humanities, education, and health and human services. The university is comprised of 115 main buildings on a 621-acre walkable campus and has more than 10,000 students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

