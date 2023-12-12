Climate Vault Announces Recipients of Carbon Champion Awards

New award program recognizes forward-thinking organizations that leverage Climate Vault’s solutions as part of a holistic and credible climate action strategy

The 2023 Carbon Champion Awards highlights success in climate action, advocacy, innovation, and collaboration. Recipients represent a cross section of industries that are using Climate Vault to reduce and remove carbon emissions to make a verifiable impact on the planet. Regardless of the industry Climate Vault Carbon Champions are in, they actively and effectively worked towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability both internally and externally throughout the year.

The 2023 Carbon Champion winners are:

Morningstar, Inc.: Recipient of the Carbon Champion Amplifier award



The Amplifier award celebrates an organization that drives awareness about the importance of addressing climate change while advancing thought leadership to inform and inspire a wider audience through a multi-channel approach. Morningstar’s team has hosted and participated in a number of sustainability focused events and conferences this year that gathered sustainability leaders and stakeholders to discuss key challenges and opportunities to advance the fight against climate change.



The Innovator award celebrates an organization that creates innovative solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of a changing climate. They expand ways of thinking about reducing carbon emissions, supporting constituents, and building a more sustainable future. By implementing a new carbon fee for employee travel, Wesleyan University was able to significantly mitigate its travel carbon footprint while also increasing awareness of the climate impact of each employee’s trip.



The Strategist award celebrates an organization that seeks to identify and analyze key issues, then leverage data-driven insights into effective ways to address them–all in order to help organizations, communities, and individuals mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Qlik has taken monumental steps to achieve net zero emissions by 2025, while also advancing data and AI solutions to help its clients understand their own carbon impact and implement meaningful solutions to address the climate challenge.



The Game Changer award celebrates an organization that leads the charge against climate change by making a tangible difference in their own carbon footprint, as well as implementing diverse and creative solutions to deepen their impact. T. Rowe Price established its own ESG Oversight Committee this year, engaged with employees and stakeholders through various eco-focused campaigns, and surpassed its reduction goal in greenhouse gas emissions, ahead of the 2025 deadline.



The Catalyst award celebrates an organization that drives and accelerates progress by collaborating with others, mobilizing and inspiring them to knock out their own carbon footprints. Cuningham began its drive to monitor and reduce emissions in 2018 and as of 2022 had offset all of its Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 business travel emissions, in partnership with Climate Vault. Cuningham has been an active leader in the Large Firm Roundtable (LFRT) Sustainability Leaders’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions from their firms’ internal operations. The success of Cuningham and other like-minded firms has now emboldened the LFRT to request that all of its member firms commit to the same effort beginning in 2024. As industry leaders, these firms will have a ripple effect on the entire design and construction sector.



The Overall Carbon Champion award recognizes the organization that exemplifies exceptional dedication and impact in more than one category and drives action, educates others and accelerates progress towards meaningfully combating climate change. Northern Trust demonstrated commitment to mitigating its environmental impact including Northern Trust Asset Management, publishing its first report to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), Northern Trust Asset Servicing launching a voluntary carbon credit ecosystem to support the carbon dioxide removal space, participating in numerous climate related thought leadership speaking engagements, committing to use Science-Based Targets (SBTi) to tackle it carbon footprint, and much more.

“We are incredibly excited to recognize our partners for the innovative and high-impact initiatives they have all undertaken in the fight against climate change this year,” said Michael Greenstone, Co-Founder of Climate Vault and Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago. “Our Carbon Champion recipients’ vital work, and those of all Climate Vault partners, demonstrates that it is possible for organizations to take credible, voluntary actions to reduce their carbon footprints. Climate Vault is honored to work closely with our pioneering and industry leading partners.”

Visit Climate Vault online to learn more about its verifiable and science-based approach to carbon reduction and removal.

About Climate Vault

Climate Vault provides the comprehensive solution for truly verifiable and immediate carbon calculations, reductions and removals. Its integrated program leverages regulated compliance carbon markets to knock out carbon in days, not decades. By providing the most transparent and immediate carbon reduction solution on the market, Climate Vault is the all-inclusive alternative to traditional voluntary carbon market programs.

