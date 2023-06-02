ClearOne to Demonstrate Full Range of Conferencing, Collaboration, Communications Solutions at InfoComm 2023

Solutions for every type and size of meeting room will be highlighted and demonstrated in real world environments.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, is returning to InfoComm 2023 with a complete suite of products, programs, and on-site demonstrations designed to help partners grow their business across every vertical market where increased collaboration is a priority. The company will be exhibiting its solutions in Booth #3061 in the Orange County Convention Center from June 14-16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Partners can use VIP code CLE771 to register for their free trade show badge here





“There is a huge variety of meeting environments in the global market,” ClearOne CEO Derek Graham said today. “In order to meet the full spectrum of requirements demanded by today’s end users, manufacturers must be ready and able to provide solutions for every type of customer in every type of user environment, from traditional meeting rooms to hybrid to remote spaces. ClearOne is committed to meeting this growing and expanding need for solutions, and we are demonstrating this commitment in full at InfoComm 2023.”

Ideal for smaller collaboration rooms, the recently launched CHAT® 150 BT Speakerphone, a group USB and Bluetooth speakerphone that enhances conferencing for the ultimate in business-class performance, will be on display in the booth. The CHAT 150 BT allows for fast connectability, enhanced audio including noise cancellation and is compatible with all standard web conferencing applications.

Attendees will also be able to view ClearOne’s Ceiling Microphone Array, CONVERGE® Huddle, LS5WT Wall and LS6CT Ceiling Speakers, Versa Mediabar™ Video Soundbar, COLLABORATE® Versa™ 60, and the UNITE® 60,180 and 20 Pro cameras.

The all-new Versa UCS2100, which automatically detects HDMI and USB-C sources, such as dedicated in-room laptops, and offers the flexibility for users to access the same set of in-room AV peripherals, will also be available to demo, along with additional solutions for mid-sized rooms including the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT, CONVERGE Wall-Mount Bluetooth Expander, UNITE 160 4K professional camera, COLLABORATE Versa Pro 160, COLLABORATE Versa Pro 60, and COLLABORATE Versa 20 Plus.

ClearOne is dedicated to providing solutions that meet the needs of every user, no matter the space they’re in. In addition to small and medium meeting room solutions, tools to support large conference rooms are also available and will be on display at the show.

Newly launched solutions including the UNITE 260 Pro Camera, a professional 4K Ultra HD camera with motorized pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), 20x optical zoom, and 16x digital zoom providing the capability to capture all participants in the room will stand out at InfoComm 2023, in addition to industry-favorite solutions like ClearOne’s CONVERGE® Pro 2 DSP Mixers, BMA 360, UNITE 200 Pro cameras, and COLLABORATE Versa Room CT 160.

BYOD collaboration solutions will also be on hand at the show, in addition to a selection of ClearOne network management solutions, including the CONVERGENCE® Cloud AV Manager, CONVERGENCE Enterprise AV Manager, and CONVERGENCE InSite Server.

