Clearfield to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BroadbandClearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, is scheduled to participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA from March 13-14, 2023.

Clearfield management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLFD@gatewayir.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

CLFD@gatewayir.com

Media Contact
Richard M. Williams
Connect2 Communications

919-523-0621

clearfield@connect2comm.com

