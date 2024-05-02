Choicely: Eurovision Song Contest Built Their New Mobile App With a No Code Platform: “Incredible Flexibility”

HELSINKI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Choicely–The Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), the world’s largest live music event, has renewed their mobile app in time for this year’s event in Malmö, Sweden. The app was built using Choicely’s no code app platform.









“We were looking for a specialized partner who enables us to develop our app with speed and flexibility, so we can better serve the Eurovision fans across the globe,“ says Dave Goodman, ESC Digital and Communications Manager for Contest organizers, the European Broadcasting Union.

“We definitely got all of that in Choicely, and more,” Goodman emphasizes.

With Choicely, the app can be built without coding, using a visual drag and drop interface instead – like Wix or WordPress for mobile apps.

“Despite Choicely being a no code platform, we got a fully tailormade app that matches our needs and our brand. Making improvements is quick and easy. We can focus on engaging our fans!” adds Dave Goodman from the EBU.

The Eurovision app boasts an extensive news feed and media portal, and engagement tools full of interactive fan activations like the Scoreboard. With it, viewers can establish their own classic Eurovision ranking from 12 points on, and share the ranking on social media.

During the Semi-Finals and Grand Final, viewers around the world can also easily vote through the app.

“We are proud to co-operate with the Eurovision Song Contest!” says Kaius Meskanen, CEO of Choicely. “It’s a legendary contest with a passionate global fanbase, and it reflects in everything they do,” Meskanen says.

“Together we have created a pixel-perfect app to serve the Eurovision fans, during the shows and in between them. It’s great to see the ESC organization enjoying the benefits of no code, like lower development costs, agile updates, and a better overall experience for the fans,” Meskanen points out.

Choicely was founded in Finland and it’s used by leaders in media, sports and entertainment companies, and across a range of industries in over 50 countries.

The renewed Eurovision Song Contest app can be found in Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the world’s largest live music event. It is organized annually by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the world’s foremost alliance of public service media (PSM).

The competition, in which participating public service broadcasters that are Members of the EBU, send a new song to represent their nation, has taken place every year since 1956 except in 2020.

27 broadcasters have won the competition at least once.

37 broadcasters will take part in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden hosted by SVT.

The 2023 competition reached over 170 million viewers around the world on TV and online.

The EBU represents 112 media organisations in 56 countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and have an additional 31 Associates in Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The EBU strives to secure a sustainable future for public service media.

Choicely’s no code app builder offers a simple, fast and affordable way to build and maintain high quality mobile apps. Choicely is based in Finland and Switzerland and currently serves businesses in over 50 countries. Choicely’s customers include the Eurovision Song Contest, Miss Universe, ITV Studios / Love Island TV Shows, and Iceland’s national broadcasting organization RÚV.

Learn more about Choicely on their website.

Contacts

Kaius Meskanen



CEO, Choicely



kaius@choicely.com

+358 44 3095555